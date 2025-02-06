PancakeSwap Expands Advanced Orders To Arbitrum, Linea, And Base With Orbs’ dLIMIT And dTWAP

In Brief PancakeSwap has announced the expansion of its support for Orbs-powered protocols dLIMIT and dTWAP to include Arbitrum, Linea, and Base, offering improved order execution capabilities across multiple networks.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap announced that it has expanded its support for Orbs-powered protocols dLIMIT and dTWAP to include Arbitrum, Linea, and Base, broadening its advanced trading features beyond its existing deployment on BNB Chain, offering improved order execution capabilities across multiple networks.

The integration of dLIMIT and dTWAP provides traders with advanced tools for refining their trading strategies. dLIMIT orders enable users to set specific execution prices, ensuring trades are completed only when predefined conditions are met. Meanwhile, dTWAP orders break large transactions into smaller trades over a set period, reducing slippage and minimizing market impact.

These features introduce algorithmic trading strategies, typically seen in centralized finance, to the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, allowing users to execute more complex order types within a decentralized framework. The expansion to Arbitrum, Linea, and Base follows the successful implementation of Orbs-powered protocols on other major DEXs like QuickSwap, SpookySwap, and THENA.

dLIMIT And dTWAP Expand Reach, Now Live On PancakeSwap Across Three Chains

dLIMIT and dTWAP are now integrated into 14 DEXs across eight blockchains, collectively handling over $15 million in trading volume each month. These advanced trading tools are now available to PancakeSwap users on Arbitrum, Linea, and Base.

Orbs‘ Layer 3 infrastructure enhances execution capabilities for on-chain trading. The network is supported by a public system of permissionless validators and utilizes a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. It has been optimized for liquidity aggregation, advanced order functionality, and decentralized derivatives.

In the past month, PancakeSwap recorded $54 billion in trading volume, solidifying its position as a leading omnichain DEX. The platform is also the largest adopter of Orbs’ trading technology by volume. By extending the availability of dLIMIT and dTWAP to Arbitrum, Linea, and Base, PancakeSwap continues to expand its multichain ecosystem and provide traders with enhanced flexibility in order execution.

