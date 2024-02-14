Core Chain Launches Core Starter to Support Developers Build Bitcoin-Secured dApps

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

Core Chain — a blockchain platform that integrates Bitcoin security with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility announced the launch of Core Starter – a comprehensive support program aimed at empowering developers to create decentralized applications (dApps) secured by Bitcoin.

The program with over $300,000 in tools and incentives aims to enhance innovation in the blockchain space. Additionally, the plan is to provide developers with the necessary resources to explore new possibilities in blockchain technology.

Through the Core Starter Program, developers will gain access to a range of tools and incentives designed to accelerate the development and success of their dApps. These include discounted rates on top-tier security solutions from Hacken and Halborn, free hosting services for gaming developers on Elixir, and waived fees on financial processes courtesy of Request Finance.

Additionally, Core Chain has partnered with Google Cloud, CertiK, Questly and TokenSoft to offer developers a comprehensive suite of benefits. Google Cloud, for instance, provides expedited application reviews, substantial credits over two years, enhanced support, and free Google Workspace Business Plus for new sign-ups.

CertiK, on the other hand, will offer a $5,000 discount for limited projects, ensuring a secure foundation for dApp development. Questly provides two weeks of free development upon signup, facilitating seamless project initiation. TokenSoft offers discounts on compliance checks and setup fees, easing the compliance journey for developers.

More offers are expected to be added to the Core Starter Program in the future, further enhancing the support available to developers. Moreover, the program invites builders to join and access benefits aimed at accelerating their development efforts in the blockchain space. As blockchain innovation continues to evolve, Core Chain remains committed to providing a secure, reliable, and accessible platform for the next generation of dApps.

Core Chain Propels Bitcoin DeFi Future

According to Core Chain, the future of Bitcoin DeFi (Decentralized Finance) relies on expanding the ecosystem’s incentive structure beyond the asset itself, emphasizing the importance of smart contracts.

Core Chain is a blockchain designed to align the interests of Bitcoin and DeFi stakeholders, aiming to enhance the functionality of Bitcoin by integrating smart contracts, it added.

Moreover, Core Chain is powered by a novel consensus model called Satoshi Plus Consensus, which operates alongside Bitcoin’s Nakamoto Consensus. This dual-consensus approach ensures the defense and validation of both the Bitcoin asset and Bitcoin-powered smart contracts.

The integration of Satoshi Plus Consensus with Nakamoto Consensus strengthens the security and functionality of Bitcoin, making it a strong foundation for decentralized applications (dApps).

“As we embrace this new era of BTCfi, Core Chain stands out as a beacon of innovation, driving forward a more inclusive, efficient, and secure Web3 ecosystem,” wrote Core Chain on X.

