Blockscout Introduces ‘Merits Program’ To Simplify Blockchain Navigation With Gamified Approach

In Brief Blockscout introduces “Merits Program” rewards initiative to make blockchain data more accessible and engaging.

Open-source block explorer Blockscout introduced the Merits Program, designed to make blockchain exploration more accessible and engaging. This program rewards users who develop key skills in navigating blockchain networks.

“Block explorers are essential tools in anyone’s daily DeFi routine, yet many users find them intimidating,” said Igor Barinov, Founder and CEO of Blockscout, in a written statement. “By gamifying the learning process, we’re making blockchain exploration more approachable while recognizing our community’s contributions to open-source infrastructure,” he added.

The Blockscout Merits Program introduces a gamified approach to learning and utilizing block explorer tools, which are essential for participants in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Through this program, users can earn Merits and collect non-fungible token (NFT) badges by completing various tasks, ranging from basic blockchain navigation to more advanced smart contract interactions.

The program debuts with several key features, such as daily engagement rewards, educational quests and campaigns, a community referral system, and collectible NFT badges featuring Blockscout’s Capybara mascot. Future updates will include rewards for frequent explorer usage and special promotional campaigns in collaboration with Web3 ecosystem partners.

Each NFT badge, which comes in four rarity levels, represents distinct achievements within the Blockscout ecosystem. These badges act as both collectibles and indicators of proficiency in blockchain exploration.

Merits Program: Boosting Blockchain Literacy And Community Engagement

Blockscout’s Merits Program highlights the company’s dedication to fostering a transparent, accessible, and community-focused blockchain ecosystem. In the future, the program may grow to offer exclusive features and additional benefits for active participants. Influenced by traditional scouting programs, the “Merits” concept rewards individuals for acquiring and mastering a range of skills.

“Just as scouts learn wilderness navigation and survival skills, ‘Block Scouts’ master the tools needed to navigate the blockchain landscape,” explained Igor Barinov. “Each Merit earned represents a step toward blockchain literacy, making users more confident and capable in their Web3 journey,” he added.

By reimagining block explorer users as “Block Scouts,” the program recognizes individuals who skillfully navigate the blockchain ecosystem and contribute to, as well as benefit from, open-source infrastructure. This concept is reflected in the program’s NFT badges, which depict Blockscout’s Capybara mascot in various blockchain scouting-themed scenarios.

Blockscout to Further Expand Its Ecosystem Amid Fast Growth

Blockscout is the leading open-source block explorer for all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-based blockchains. With coverage across 1,000+ networks, it serves as a powerful tool for searching blocks, transactions, tokens, accounts, and addresses. Developer tools include smart contract verification, read/write capabilities, and access to a suite of optimized APIs.

The launch of the Merits Program comes at a time of notable growth for Blockscout. As the preferred solution for Rollup-as-a-Service providers like Alchemy, Altlayer, Caldera, Conduit, and Gelato, Blockscout continues to expand its presence within the ecosystem.

Recent integrations include major Superchain networks such as Uniswap’s Unichain, Kraken’s Ink Chain, Worldcoin’s World Chain, and Sony’s Soneium. This expansion follows Blockscout’s successful $3M seed round in August 2024, led by 1kx, with participation from Primitive Ventures and GnosisVC, further solidifying its position as the top open-source block explorer offering advanced analytics and multi-search capabilities across more than 1,000 networks.

