GoPlus And Hemera First To Launch AVSs On AltLayer’s New ‘Wizard’ Platform
In Brief
AltLayer announced that GoPlus Security and Hemera, will launch new AVSs on its AVS-as-a-Service platform, ‘Wizard.’
Decentralized protocol AltLayer, which facilitates the deployment of both native and restaked rollups, announced that two of its ecosystem partners, GoPlus Security user security network and the programmable semantic data layer Hemera, will launch new Actively Validated Services (AVSs) on AltLayer’s AVS-as-a-Service platform, ‘Wizard.’
Wizard is a no-code platform specifically designed for builders in the EigenLayer ecosystem. AltLayer developed this platform to streamline and simplify the deployment of AVSs, reducing both the time and complexity involved. By templating popular AVS tools, Wizard transforms the deployment process, offering users an experience that is ten times faster and one hundred times easier compared to traditional methods.
GoPlus Security has developed an open, permissionless, and user-driven network aimed at combating scams, phishing, and theft. The new AVS will play a vital role, which is designed to safeguard users during their transactions. This AVS will enable decentralized execution and verification of essential security services, enhancing the safety and integrity of blockchain transactions and interactions.
The GoPlus AVS will offer advanced transaction risk analysis. By involving a selected group of operators to simulate transactions and conduct thorough risk analysis, GoPlus AVS can effectively pinpoint and mitigate various transaction risks associated with user interactions. Through the Wizard platform, users can easily select from a range of EigenLayer’s trusted, pre-approved operators for their AVS.
Meanwhile, Hemera is developing a programmable semantic data layer that utilizes an Account-Centric Indexing protocol. This technology enables developers to abstract the complexities of smart contracts, allowing them to define new functionalities through User-Defined Functions (UDFs).
By utilizing Wizard, which is secured by Eigenlayer’s infrastructure, Hemera aims to deliver a verifiable data network in real-time. The complex state machine of Hemera poses challenges to verifiability when implemented through zero-knowledge techniques. However, by using a shared security mechanism, Hemera’s validator AVS addresses this crucial issue, facilitating the creation of a fully verifiable protocol network. This allows Hemera to offer its programmable semantic data network to all rollups and applications within and outside the EigenLayer ecosystem in a trust-minimized manner.
Hemera’s AVS is anticipated to launch in late October.
Wizard To Offer GoPlus And Hemera Enhanced Benefits
GoPlus and Hemera will be the first two partners to introduce an AVS utilizing Wizard. Both of them stand to benefit from the simplified deployment of AVSs from the template, allowing them to select and experiment with various services, such as MACH, bridges, and co-processors, with just a click.
Furthermore, another advantage is the end-to-end management of AVSs, which includes support from the Upgrade Service Manager for custom implementations and the incorporation of new restaking strategies. Additionally, Wizard will simplify the lengthy tasks of selecting, vetting, coordinating with, and whitelisting operators.
