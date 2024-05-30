Blast Launches Fourth Blast Gold Distribution Event, Allocates 10M Points To DApps

In Brief Blast started its second-to-last Gold Distribution 4 event, allocating 10 million Blast Gold points to dApps this week.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Blast announced that it has started the Gold Distribution 4 event, distributing 10 million Blast Gold points to decentralized applications (dApps) this week. This event serves as the second-to-last gold distribution before the project’s airdrop, slated for June 26th.

The top ten projects that received the highest amount of points encompass Thruster Finance, with a total distribution of 1,575,492 points, followed by Fantasy, which has 1,312,910 points. Other significant allocations include DistrictOne, with 875,273 points, Juice Finance, Captain & Company, and Wolf Game each with 525,164 points, Blast Futures Exchange (BFX) with 393,873 points, and both Hyperlock Finance and YOLO Games with 350,109 points each.

In addition, more than 54 eligible teams have received allocations, with amounts ranging from over 200,000 to 2,000 points.

The Blast team utilizes Blast Gold to support dApps and their communities. After receiving the points, dApps must allocate the total earned points to their users.

Blast Announces Enhanced Airdrop Distribution To Reward Early Users And Developers

Blast functions as a Layer 2 network with a native yield system for stablecoins and Ethereum. The yield is generated through ETH staking and RWA protocols. This yield is automatically passed back to Blast users. While the default interest rate on other Layer 2 networks is 0%, Blast provides a 4% interest rate for ETH and a 5% interest rate for stablecoins.

Recently, Blast revealed plans for the upcoming airdrop, increasing the distribution share due to a slight delay from the originally scheduled date. Half of the token airdrop will be allocated to developers through Blast Gold points. The other half will be distributed to early users and those who transferred their assets to the network before its mainnet launch.

