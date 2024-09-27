Bitlayer Integrates With LayerZero, Unlocking Enhanced Liquidity And Streamlined Interoperability

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitlayer has integrated with LayerZero to unlock interoperability and communication capabilities with blockchains and dApps.

Bitcoin Layer 2 network, Bitlayer announced its integration with an omnichain interoperability protocol, LayerZero, unlocking interoperability and communication capabilities with blockchains and decentralized applications (dApps).

LayerZero is an omnichain interoperability protocol that has enabled the transfer of more than 137 million messages throughout 90 blockchain networks. It supports more than 200 applications for messaging purposes. According to research firm Messari, users transferred $5.0 billion worth of cryptocurrencies through LayerZero in the second quarter of 2024.

With this strategic integration, developers using Bitlayer can send arbitrary messages across different blockchains while maintaining full control over their application’s security. LayerZero allows them to create, configure, and compose unified applications, tokens, and data primitives across 90 supported chains. Coupled with Bitlayer’s full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, this integration simplifies application development within the Bitlayer ecosystem.

Bitlayer’s partnership with LayerZero is anticipated to foster the creation of more innovative products, including tokens, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and gaming applications.

Presently, both the LayerZero testnet and mainnet endpoints for Bitlayer are operational. Developers can deploy an OApp natively on Bitlayer, extend it to other chains, or upgrade their applications through an adapter to transform existing applications into OApps on Bitlayer.

Moreover, projects seeking to migrate to Bitcoin Layer 2 or establish new initiatives can easily integrate with LayerZero, set up their endpoints, and access Bitlayer’s endpoints. With the help of Bitlayer’s quick start documentation, they can smoothly transition to or build on the Bitlayer blockchain.

Now…Loading…Layer Zero…



We're stoked to announce our integration with @LayerZero_Labs!



LayerZero’s open-source, immutable messaging protocol enhances cross-chain interoperability by removing fees and simplifying bridging. Now integrated with Bitlayer, this collaboration… pic.twitter.com/fLAvrFKBIg — Bitlayer (@BitlayerLabs) September 27, 2024

Bitlayer Unveils Track Pack Development And Security Toolkit

The project operates as a Layer 2 protocol built on BitVM, offering security similar to that of Bitcoin along with Turing completeness. According to the project’s website, Bitlayer currently boasts a total value locked (TVL) of over $559 million.

Recently, Bitlayer introduced the Track Pack, a new development and security toolkit that was co-created with community builders. This toolkit is designed to help developers create projects while providing access to support, grants, and operational assistance.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson