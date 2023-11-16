Binance Teams Up with Gulf Energy to Launch Crypto Exchange in Thailand

In Brief Binance is partnering with Gulf Energy Development in Thailand to establish a new cryptocurrency exchange, Gulf Binance.

Cryptocurrency giant Binance is collaborating with Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development to launch a new crypto exchange in Thailand, named Gulf Binance.

This joint venture marks a significant step in the crypto landscape of Thailand, bringing together Binance’s expertise in digital assets with Gulf Energy’s strong local presence. The new exchange is set for a public rollout in early 2024.

It has already secured necessary approvals from Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gulf Binance, currently operating on an invitation-only basis, received its digital asset operator licenses from Thailand’s Ministry of Finance in May 2023. This regulatory green light paves the way for Gulf Binance to function as a fully-regulated crypto exchange and digital asset broker, adhering to stringent security and compliance standards.

Gulf Energy, a major player in Thailand’s energy sector, had previously invested in Binance’s U.S. arm. This indicates a deepening relationship between the two entities.

The partnership is expected to foster the growth of Thailand’s blockchain ecosystem. It will offer a platform that aligns with international standards and bolsters the country’s digital asset infrastructure.

The venture’s impact extends beyond business expansion; it underscores Thailand’s evolving stance towards cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Bolstering Thailand’s Blockchain Ecosystem

Last month, Binance collaborated with the Royal Thai Police to the seize $277 million from scammers. This action further highlights the firm’s commitment to complying with local regulations and aiding law enforcement.

The impending launch of Gulf Binance represents a strategic merger of international crypto expertise with local market knowledge. It sets a new benchmark for security and regulatory compliance in the region’s burgeoning blockchain industry.

As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve, the partnership between Binance and Gulf Energy could influence future ventures in the crypto space.

