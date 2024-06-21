Crypto Exchange Binance Partners With Brazilian Football Confederation To Release Free Pass For Nation’s Main Football League

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it has partnered with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to launch the first Binance Free Pass for the nation’s premier football league.

Binance users residing in Brazil who possess the Brasileirão Betano 2024 non-fungible token (NFT) will be eligible to acquire the Binance Free Pass. This pass grants them free access to any game throughout the season, along with the option to attend matches with a companion.

The initiative will offer 4 Free Passes, enabling holders to select one match per round in advance, up to 7 days beforehand, with home supporters nationwide, irrespective of clubs or stadiums. The NFT is available at no cost to all Binance users who opt to redeem it.

The league’s NFT was first launched in 2023, followed by its second edition released in April this year. Holders of the token enjoy tangible benefits, including the opportunity to earn points throughout the season for redeeming tickets, VIP experiences at games, and rare football collectibles like trophies, autographed club shirts, and balls. Additionally, the NFT provides discounts on transaction fees on Binance and courses offered by the CBF Academy’s School of Management and Business.

In order to participate, individuals are encouraged to follow several steps, encompassing registration on the CBF Fanverse, completing identity verification on the Binance platform, redeeming the free NFT of the season, and signing up for the promotion on the Binance website.

Binance Launches HODLer Airdrop And Futures Grand Tournament With 3M USDT Prize Pool

Binance is recognized as a one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, facilitating transactions with over 350 cryptocurrencies and virtual tokens. It offers competitive transaction fees and enhanced liquidity to its users.

Recently, the exchange initiated the HODLer airdrop aimed at rewarding BNB holders. Users subscribed in Binance Simple Earn can get airdropped tokens from projects with substantial circulating supplies that are expected to be listed. Additionally, it launched the Futures Grand Tournament as part of the Binance World Championship, providing its participants with an opportunity to compete for a portion of a 3 million USDT prize pool.

