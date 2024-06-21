Lifestyle News Report Technology
June 21, 2024

Crypto Exchange Binance Partners With Brazilian Football Confederation To Release Free Pass For Nation’s Main Football League

by
Published: June 21, 2024 at 10:30 am Updated: June 21, 2024 at 10:30 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 21, 2024 at 10:30 am

In Brief

Crypto exchange Binance has partnered with the CBF to launch the first Binance Free Pass for the nation’s premier football league.

Crypto Exchange Binance Partners With Brazilian Football Confederation To Release Free Pass For Nation's Main Football League

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it has partnered with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to launch the first Binance Free Pass for the nation’s premier football league.

Binance users residing in Brazil who possess the Brasileirão Betano 2024 non-fungible token (NFT) will be eligible to acquire the Binance Free Pass. This pass grants them free access to any game throughout the season, along with the option to attend matches with a companion.

The initiative will offer 4 Free Passes, enabling holders to select one match per round in advance, up to 7 days beforehand, with home supporters nationwide, irrespective of clubs or stadiums. The NFT is available at no cost to all Binance users who opt to redeem it.

The league’s NFT was first launched in 2023, followed by its second edition released in April this year. Holders of the token enjoy tangible benefits, including the opportunity to earn points throughout the season for redeeming tickets, VIP experiences at games, and rare football collectibles like trophies, autographed club shirts, and balls. Additionally, the NFT provides discounts on transaction fees on Binance and courses offered by the CBF Academy’s School of Management and Business.

In order to participate, individuals are encouraged to follow several steps, encompassing registration on the CBF Fanverse, completing identity verification on the Binance platform, redeeming the free NFT of the season, and signing up for the promotion on the Binance website.

Binance Launches HODLer Airdrop And Futures Grand Tournament With 3M USDT Prize Pool

Binance is recognized as a one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, facilitating transactions with over 350 cryptocurrencies and virtual tokens. It offers competitive transaction fees and enhanced liquidity to its users.

Recently, the exchange initiated the HODLer airdrop aimed at rewarding BNB holders. Users subscribed in Binance Simple Earn can get airdropped tokens from projects with substantial circulating supplies that are expected to be listed. Additionally, it launched the Futures Grand Tournament as part of the Binance World Championship, providing its participants with an opportunity to compete for a portion of a 3 million USDT prize pool.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Chromia Adds QuestNet To Its 250,000 CHR Incentivized Testing Program, Rolling Out In Full Force

by Alisa Davidson
June 21, 2024

Crypto Analyst Miles Deutscher: Project’s Token Issuance Is Optional But Key For Easy Financing

by Alisa Davidson
June 21, 2024

Unibot X Trading Terminal Launches Perpetual Contracts Powered By Orderly Network

by Alisa Davidson
June 21, 2024

Top Deals of the Week: NATO’s €1 Billion Defense Tech Fund Leads Global Investment Surge in AI, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 21, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Chromia Adds QuestNet To Its 250,000 CHR Incentivized Testing Program, Rolling Out In Full Force

by Alisa Davidson
June 21, 2024

Crypto Analyst Miles Deutscher: Project’s Token Issuance Is Optional But Key For Easy Financing

by Alisa Davidson
June 21, 2024

Unibot X Trading Terminal Launches Perpetual Contracts Powered By Orderly Network

by Alisa Davidson
June 21, 2024

Top Deals of the Week: NATO’s €1 Billion Defense Tech Fund Leads Global Investment Surge in AI, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 21, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Chromia Adds QuestNet To Its 250,000 CHR Incentivized Testing Program, Rolling Out In Full Force
News Report Technology
Chromia Adds QuestNet To Its 250,000 CHR Incentivized Testing Program, Rolling Out In Full Force
by Alisa Davidson
June 21, 2024
Crypto Analyst Miles Deutscher: Project’s Token Issuance Is Optional But Key For Easy Financing
Markets News Report Technology
Crypto Analyst Miles Deutscher: Project’s Token Issuance Is Optional But Key For Easy Financing
by Alisa Davidson
June 21, 2024
Unibot X Trading Terminal Launches Perpetual Contracts Powered By Orderly Network
News Report Technology
Unibot X Trading Terminal Launches Perpetual Contracts Powered By Orderly Network
by Alisa Davidson
June 21, 2024
Top Deals of the Week: NATO’s €1 Billion Defense Tech Fund Leads Global Investment Surge in AI, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing
Digest Top Lists Business Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
Top Deals of the Week: NATO’s €1 Billion Defense Tech Fund Leads Global Investment Surge in AI, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing
by Viktoriia Palchik
June 21, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.