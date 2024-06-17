Crypto Exchange Binance Launches ‘Futures Grand Tournament’ With 3M USDT Prize Pool

In Brief Crypto exchange Binance launched the Futures Grand Tournament allowing users to vie for a chance to earn a portion of 3 million USDT prize pool.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance launched the Futures Grand Tournament as a part of the Binance World Championship, allowing users to vie for a chance to earn a portion of 3 million USDT.

The event is currently underway and scheduled to conclude at 23:59 UTC on July 14th. It is accessible to regular and VIP users whose trading volumes range from over 1 to 400 million in the past 30 days. To join, individuals should log in to Binance Futures and register via the designated webpage.

It encompasses team-based activities where individuals have the option to vie collectively for Profit and Loss (PnL) performance, sharing 1.8 million USDT in rewards. Additionally, it features Solo Competition, allowing users to compete individually against other traders in accordance with PnL or Return on Investment (ROI) performance, potentially earning from a 900,000 USDT prize pool. Moreover, new futures traders have a chance to receive 300,000 USDT.

Individuals have the option to form new teams or become a part of existing ones and trade any COIN-M or USDS-M contracts on Binance Futures. Teams will be ranked corresponding to the cumulative PnL in each round. The leading twenty teams will receive medals and share a 1.8 million USDT prize pool.

The first round has already commenced and is set to conclude at 23:59 UTC on June 23rd, the second round will begin at 00:00 UTC on June 24th, the third round will start at 00:00 UTC on July 1st, and the fourth round is scheduled to start at 00:00 UTC on July 8th and conclude at 23:59 UTC on July 14th.

Binance World Championship Offers $4.2M In Rewards To Users Engaged In Crypto Trading

The Binance World Championship represents a trading contest featuring a $4.2 million total reward pool. It serves as an opportunity for new and existing Binance traders to engage in cryptocurrency trading, participate in diverse campaigns, and earn rewards in accordance with their trading proficiency.

The event includes three activities designed to assess an individual’s trading skills, with the Futures Grand Tournament representing only one of them, and three distinct promotional activities aimed at showcasing various products within the Binance ecosystem.

