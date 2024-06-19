Markets News Report Technology
June 19, 2024

Binance Launches HODLer Airdrops For BNB Holders Distributing Tokens From Projects Soon To Be Listed

by
Published: June 19, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 19, 2024

In Brief

Crypto exchange Binance announced its intention to initiate HODLer airdrops specifically for BNB holders, subscribing to Binance Simple Earn.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced its intention to initiate HODLer airdrops specifically for BNB holders. Individuals subscribing to Binance Simple Earn with BNB will receive airdropped tokens from projects that have large circulating token supplies and plan to be listed on the exchange in the near future.

To take part in the campaign, individuals should navigate to the “Earn” section in the Binance application and subscribe to Flexible or Locked Simple Earn offerings using their current BNB holdings. Subsequently, Binance will announce the start of new HODLer Airdrops prior to their commencement.

Snapshots of individual and total pool balances will be captured several times every hour to record users’ balances in Simple Earn. They will be utilized further to determine the rewards. Eligible users will gain HODLer Airdrop tokens in Spot Wallets during the 24-hour period following the airdrop announcement.

BNB is the cryptocurrency created and issued by the Binance exchange, also serving as the native token of the BNB Chain. As of the latest update, BNB is trading at $596, reflecting a 2.03% increase over the past 24-hour period, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Binance Launches Futures Grand Tournament Trading Competition, Prepares To Restrict ‘Unauthorized Stablecoins’ In EEA

Binance is widely recognized as one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. The platform supports transactions for over 350 cryptocurrencies and virtual tokens, offering users competitive transaction fees and improved liquidity.

Recently, Binance initiated the Futures Grand Tournament as part of the Binance World Championship, providing participants with the opportunity to compete for a part of a 3 million USDT prize pool. The competition is currently underway and will conclude on July 14th. Additionally, starting June 30th, the platform will restrict “Unauthorized Stablecoins” that do not meet regulatory criteria within the European Economic Area (EEA). From that date forward, only certain regulated entities will be authorized to issue and offer stablecoins labeled on the platform as “Regulated Stablecoins.”

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

