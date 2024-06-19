Binance Launches HODLer Airdrops For BNB Holders Distributing Tokens From Projects Soon To Be Listed

In Brief Crypto exchange Binance announced its intention to initiate HODLer airdrops specifically for BNB holders, subscribing to Binance Simple Earn.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced its intention to initiate HODLer airdrops specifically for BNB holders. Individuals subscribing to Binance Simple Earn with BNB will receive airdropped tokens from projects that have large circulating token supplies and plan to be listed on the exchange in the near future.

To take part in the campaign, individuals should navigate to the “Earn” section in the Binance application and subscribe to Flexible or Locked Simple Earn offerings using their current BNB holdings. Subsequently, Binance will announce the start of new HODLer Airdrops prior to their commencement.

Snapshots of individual and total pool balances will be captured several times every hour to record users’ balances in Simple Earn. They will be utilized further to determine the rewards. Eligible users will gain HODLer Airdrop tokens in Spot Wallets during the 24-hour period following the airdrop announcement.

BNB is the cryptocurrency created and issued by the Binance exchange, also serving as the native token of the BNB Chain. As of the latest update, BNB is trading at $596, reflecting a 2.03% increase over the past 24-hour period, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Binance Launches Futures Grand Tournament Trading Competition, Prepares To Restrict ‘Unauthorized Stablecoins’ In EEA

Binance is widely recognized as one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. The platform supports transactions for over 350 cryptocurrencies and virtual tokens, offering users competitive transaction fees and improved liquidity.

Recently, Binance initiated the Futures Grand Tournament as part of the Binance World Championship, providing participants with the opportunity to compete for a part of a 3 million USDT prize pool. The competition is currently underway and will conclude on July 14th. Additionally, starting June 30th, the platform will restrict “Unauthorized Stablecoins” that do not meet regulatory criteria within the European Economic Area (EEA). From that date forward, only certain regulated entities will be authorized to issue and offer stablecoins labeled on the platform as “Regulated Stablecoins.”

