Binance Labs Backs 46 Projects In 2024, Unveils Focus On Crypto, AI, And Biotech, Along With Rebranding Plans For Next Year

Venture capital firm and accelerator Binance Labs released a report outlining its major investment deals in 2024, providing an outlook for the coming year, and announcing plans for rebranding.

According to the post on social media platform X, in 2024 Binance Labs has invested in 46 projects, with 14 of those coming from the BNB Chain-focused Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program or its chain-agnostic Labs Incubation program, and 32 through direct investments. The investment distribution between infrastructure and application deals was balanced, with each category receiving 50% of the total investments.

Of the 46 deals, 10 were in decentralized finance (DeFi), 7 in AI, 7 in the Bitcoin ecosystem, 4 in restaking, 3 in gaming, 2 in zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, 2 in real-world assets (RWA), and 2 in consumer applications. The remaining investments cover infrastructure projects—ranging from security to wallets and chain abstraction—along with emerging sectors like the Move ecosystem and decentralized science (DeSci).

Binance Labs has maintained a diverse investment portfolio that includes projects across major networks like Telegram, Solana, Ethereum, and key Ethereum Layer 2 networks, along with smaller investments in emerging ecosystems such as Berachain, Monad, and Initia, as well as more established ones like Stacks, Celestia, and Bittensor. Around 20% of its investments are in projects within the BNB ecosystem through the MVB Program.

Binance Labs To Support Innovations In Crypto, AI, And Biotech

Looking ahead to 2025, Binance Labs will focus on key areas, including cryptocurrencies/blockchain, AI, and biotech. The firm is particularly excited about innovations emerging at the intersection of these three sectors. It anticipates that underperforming sectors such as gaming, ZK technologies, and privacy solutions may see a resurgence as they transition from development to production, unlocking new use cases. Additionally, existing areas like DeSci, RWAs/Stablecoins, and AI agents are expected to continue to gain strong momentum, as the full potential of these fields remains largely untapped.

In 2025, Binance Labs expects a dynamic period for the industry. With the pro-cryptocurrency stance anticipated from the incoming Donald Trump administration, a more favorable regulatory environment is anticipated to emerge. This shift may encourage increased institutional interest and investment in the cryptocurrency space, aiding in the industry’s maturation and helping to build a stronger foundation based on solid fundamentals.

Additionally, Binance Labs is broadening its investment scope, extending beyond primary market deals to include a variety of deal types, such as secondary market transactions and Over-the-Counter (OTC) deals. Binance Labs remains chain-agnostic, investing across all stages of a deal. The focus is on identifying projects with real-world applications, strong teams, well-defined roadmaps, and sustainable business models, as these qualities are crucial for helping projects thrive through multiple market cycles.

Binance Labs is a leading venture capital firm and incubator dedicated to supporting early-stage projects and promoting the growth of the Web3 ecosystem. Since its launch in 2018, it has focused on providing long-term support, offering both strategic guidance and financial backing to projects, regardless of market conditions.

Recently, Binance Labs has invested in THENA, a decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity protocol built on the BNB Chain. According to the announcement, the funds raised will be used to accelerate the development and expansion of THENA’s platform, enhance security protocols, increase user acquisition efforts, strengthen partnerships within the BNB Chain ecosystem, and drive innovation within the DeFi space.

