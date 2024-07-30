News Report Technology
July 30, 2024

Binance Labs Launches Season 7 Incubation Program, Introducing First Batch Of Projects

Published: July 30, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 30, 2024 at 6:51 am

In Brief

Binance Labs announced that Astherus, Cycle Network, Dill, and Eigen Explorer are accepted into its Season 7 Incubation program.

Venture capital firm and accelerator Binance Labs, which supports innovators and entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, announced the first cohort of projects accepted into its Season 7 Incubation program. The initial batch includes Astherus, Cycle Network, Dill, and Eigen Explorer.

Astherus functions as a liquidity hub for staked assets, including liquid staking tokens (LSTs) and liquid restaking tokens (LRTs). Cycle Network provides a universal, secure, and verifiable chain abstraction, creating a bridgeless aggregate liquidity network that supports all blockchains, encompassing Layer 1s, Layer 2s, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains, and non-EVM blockchains.

Dill functions as a Data Availability (DA) network and is fully aligned with the Danksharding roadmap. Meanwhile, Eigen Explorer represents the first native decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol developed by EigenLayer.

The Binance Labs Incubation program is created for founders launching early-stage Web3 projects, equipping them with a curriculum and resources within the Binance ecosystem.

Binance Labs Incubation Program Accepts Applications For Season 7 

For Season 7, the accelerator is looking for projects in different sectors, encompassing infrastructure, DeFi, as well as the application layer. It is anticipated to run for about two months and will focus on the detailed aspects of developing Web3 startups. Founders will be engaged in refining their ideas and improving their offerings during this time. Apart from one-on-one mentoring sessions, participants will also be able to attend fireside chats with experts from Binance Labs and its portfolio companies.

The program at present accepts applications and reviews them as they are received. After submitting the initial application, candidates can anticipate moving on to the interview stage. To participate, individuals should use the form linked in the announcement on social media platform X.

The previous season of the program attracted a substantial number of registrations, with 3% of them being accepted into the program. Following the season’s completion, Binance Labs supported the most notable initiatives, such as Cellula, Derivio, Ethena, NFPrompt, QnA3, Shogun, and UXUY.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.