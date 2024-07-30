Binance Labs Launches Season 7 Incubation Program, Introducing First Batch Of Projects

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance Labs announced that Astherus, Cycle Network, Dill, and Eigen Explorer are accepted into its Season 7 Incubation program.

Venture capital firm and accelerator Binance Labs, which supports innovators and entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, announced the first cohort of projects accepted into its Season 7 Incubation program. The initial batch includes Astherus, Cycle Network, Dill, and Eigen Explorer.

Astherus functions as a liquidity hub for staked assets, including liquid staking tokens (LSTs) and liquid restaking tokens (LRTs). Cycle Network provides a universal, secure, and verifiable chain abstraction, creating a bridgeless aggregate liquidity network that supports all blockchains, encompassing Layer 1s, Layer 2s, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains, and non-EVM blockchains.

Dill functions as a Data Availability (DA) network and is fully aligned with the Danksharding roadmap. Meanwhile, Eigen Explorer represents the first native decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol developed by EigenLayer.

The Binance Labs Incubation program is created for founders launching early-stage Web3 projects, equipping them with a curriculum and resources within the Binance ecosystem.

We’re thrilled to unveil the first batch of projects that we admitted into Season 7 Incubation@AstherusHub@cyclenetwork_GO@dill_xyz_@EigenExplorer



Note: Incubation admission isn’t the same as Labs investments.



Learn more about the projects (listed alphabetically) below 👇 — Binance Labs Fund (@BinanceLabs) July 30, 2024

Binance Labs Incubation Program Accepts Applications For Season 7

For Season 7, the accelerator is looking for projects in different sectors, encompassing infrastructure, DeFi, as well as the application layer. It is anticipated to run for about two months and will focus on the detailed aspects of developing Web3 startups. Founders will be engaged in refining their ideas and improving their offerings during this time. Apart from one-on-one mentoring sessions, participants will also be able to attend fireside chats with experts from Binance Labs and its portfolio companies.

The program at present accepts applications and reviews them as they are received. After submitting the initial application, candidates can anticipate moving on to the interview stage. To participate, individuals should use the form linked in the announcement on social media platform X.

The previous season of the program attracted a substantial number of registrations, with 3% of them being accepted into the program. Following the season’s completion, Binance Labs supported the most notable initiatives, such as Cellula, Derivio, Ethena, NFPrompt, QnA3, Shogun, and UXUY.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson