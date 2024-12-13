BNB Chain’s ‘Most Valuable Builder’ Returns For Season 9, Driving Blockchain And AI Innovation

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BNB Chain has announced the launch of Season 9 of its Most Valuable Builder program to foster innovation and support projects shaping the future of blockchain and AI.

Community-driven blockchain ecosystem, BNB Chain announced the launch of its Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program to foster innovation and support projects that are shaping the future of blockchain technology. Applications for Season 9 of the MVB Program are now open, with the deadline set for 11:59 PM UTC on January 13th.

This 4-week accelerator program, a joint initiative by BNB Chain, Binance Labs, and CMC Labs, aims to provide early-stage Web3 builders with essential resources and guidance. The program places a particular emphasis on projects exploring the convergence of blockchain and artificial intelligence, highlighting its commitment to advancing cutting-edge technology.

This season emphasizes projects utilizing AI, such as intention-based DeFi, AI-powered games, virtual AI companions, data labeling solutions, and decentralized AI ecosystems like DataDAO and DeSci. The program now operates quarterly, offering more frequent opportunities for emerging Web3 innovators. Participants can also attend offline networking events, including a two-day gathering in Hong Kong, where they will connect with industry peers, mentors, and guest speakers. Additionally, top projects from BNB Incubation Alliance events held in Dubai, Bangkok, and Denver will gain automatic entry into MVB Season 9.

Projects selected for the program will benefit from a tailored curriculum designed to address growth, security, tokenomics, go-to-market strategies, and fundraising, with specialized modules focusing on AI integration and development. Participants will receive one-on-one mentorship from experts at Binance Labs, CMC Labs, and BNB Chain. The program also includes a comprehensive launch-as-a-service package valued at up to $300,000, encompassing technical support, infrastructure credits, and marketing tools. Furthermore, projects will have access to potential investment opportunities through Binance Labs, providing a pathway for growth and development in the Web3 space.

What Is The MVB Program?

MVB is a program aimed at supporting early-stage projects developing new Web3 solutions on the BNB Chain. It provides a customized curriculum that addresses critical areas essential for the growth and success of emerging Web3 ventures.

Over the course of eight successful seasons, the program has supported 131 projects, achieving remarkable milestones. Seventy-five of these projects secured backing from leading investment firms, while more than 60 successfully launched their tokens, many of which were subsequently listed on major exchanges. Notable alumni of the program include Galxe, Mobox, SpaceID, SleeplessAI, and AltLayer, with several participants also being featured on Binance Launchpool.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson