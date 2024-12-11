en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
Business News Report Technology
December 11, 2024

Binance Labs Invests In Perena, Supporting It In Driving Solana Stablecoin Adoption

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 11, 2024 at 10:07 am Updated: December 11, 2024 at 10:07 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 11, 2024 at 10:07 am

In Brief

Binance Labs invests in Quine Co., the core contributor behind Perena, to support its expansion, global community growth, and development of a stablecoin product suite on Solana.

Binance Labs Invests In Perena, Supporting It In Driving Solana Stablecoin Adoption

Venture capital firm and accelerator Binance Labs has announced an investment in Quine Co., the core contributor behind the stablecoin infrastructure protocol Perena.

This investment in Perena’s pre-seed round is intended to support the expansion of the project, foster global community growth, and facilitate the development of a comprehensive stablecoin product suite on the Solana blockchain.

“Binance Labs remains committed to providing evergreen support for early-stage projects that are driving the growth of the Web3 ecosystem,” said Max Coniglio, Investment Director at Binance Labs, in a written statement. “We are excited to back Perena at the very early stages of their journey and assist them in their mission to onboard the next wave of stablecoin users on Solana,” he added.

Perena aims to create a more decentralized, efficient, and accessible financial system by integrating DeFi innovation with traditional financial principles. Built on Solana, the platform utilizes advanced financial engineering to merge traditional banking efficiency with decentralized finance. By transforming stableswaps into liquid synthetic dollars, Perena intends to reduce fragmentation in the stablecoin ecosystem and distribute issuance risk more effectively. 

The platform allows users to mint stablecoins, gain exposure to tokenized real-world asset (RWA) yields, and access customized risk-reward profiles through a tranched collateralized debt position (CDP) system. This foundational layer of on-chain money is designed to enhance capital efficiency and support the development of the next generation of DeFi and PayFi applications.

The platform has recently launched Numéraire, the first weighted multi-token extensible stableswap, which eliminates the need for active concentrated liquidity market maker (CLMM) management, thus lowering the capital requirements for new stablecoin projects.

What Does Binance Labs Do?

Binance Labs is a prominent venture capital firm and incubator focused on empowering early-stage projects and fostering the growth of the Web3 ecosystem. Since its inception in 2018, Binance Labs has consistently emphasized long-term support, offering both strategic guidance and funding to projects, regardless of market conditions. 

Recently, it has backed Astherus, a multi-asset liquidity hub aimed at maximizing the real yield of crypto assets. With this latest investment, Astherus plans to expedite product development, launch innovative yield-generating solutions, and further improve the user experience.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Arbitrum, Sequence, And Ubisoft’s Player-Guided Experience, Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., Scheduled For Launch On December 18

by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2024

The First Year of SSV Network’s DVT Adoption and the Path to Securing Ethereum’s Future

by Victoria d'Este
December 11, 2024

Binance Kicks Off $5M ‘Airdrop Carnival,’ Celebrating Wallet Relaunch With Newly Enhanced Airdrop Zone

by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2024

Marinade Introduces Proposals To Tackle Malicious Validator Issues And Democratize MEV On Solana 

by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Arbitrum, Sequence, And Ubisoft’s Player-Guided Experience, Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., Scheduled For Launch On December 18

by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2024

Binance Kicks Off $5M ‘Airdrop Carnival,’ Celebrating Wallet Relaunch With Newly Enhanced Airdrop Zone

by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2024

Marinade Introduces Proposals To Tackle Malicious Validator Issues And Democratize MEV On Solana 

by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2024

RISC Zero Enables Free Access To Boundless, Offering Unlimited Execution And App Deployment On Any Blockchain  

by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Arbitrum, Sequence, And Ubisoft’s Player-Guided Experience, Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., Scheduled For Launch On December 18
News Report Technology
Arbitrum, Sequence, And Ubisoft’s Player-Guided Experience, Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., Scheduled For Launch On December 18
by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2024
The First Year of SSV Network’s DVT Adoption and the Path to Securing Ethereum’s Future
Opinion Markets Software Technology
The First Year of SSV Network’s DVT Adoption and the Path to Securing Ethereum’s Future
by Victoria d'Este
December 11, 2024
Binance Kicks Off $5M ‘Airdrop Carnival,’ Celebrating Wallet Relaunch With Newly Enhanced Airdrop Zone
News Report Technology
Binance Kicks Off $5M ‘Airdrop Carnival,’ Celebrating Wallet Relaunch With Newly Enhanced Airdrop Zone
by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2024
Marinade Introduces Proposals To Tackle Malicious Validator Issues And Democratize MEV On Solana 
News Report Technology
Marinade Introduces Proposals To Tackle Malicious Validator Issues And Democratize MEV On Solana 
by Alisa Davidson
December 11, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.