en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
August 14, 2024

Binance Introduces Toncoin On Its Launchpool And Super Earn

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 14, 2024 at 5:45 am Updated: August 14, 2024 at 5:45 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 14, 2024 at 5:45 am

In Brief

Binance unveiled Toncoin as the 56th project on its Launchpool, enabling users to stake BNB and FDUSD to earn TON.

Binance Introduces Toncoin On Its Launchpool And Super Earn

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance unveiled Toncoin (TON), as the next project on its Launchpool. This new addition enables individuals to stake BNB and FDUSD to receive TON for 20 days. The farming is scheduled to commence at 00:00 UTC on August 15th.

The supported staking pools encompass BNB, providing a total of 6,502,500 TON, and FDUSD, with 1,147,500 TON in rewards. The daily reward distribution is set at 382,500 TON, with the BNB pool providing 325,125 TON and the FDUSD pool offering 57,375 TON.

Additionally, individuals will be offered an option to lock TON in Simple Earn Locked Products to generate a Special APR under Binance’s Super Earn, which offers a total of 1,350,000 TON in incentives over the course of twenty days.

What Is Toncoin (TON)?

The Open Network (TON) represents a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain that includes several components: Blockchain, Virtual Machine, Payment, DNS, Storage, as well as Sites. TON utilizes a Byzantine Fault Tolerance protocol known as “Catchain Consensus” to achieve network consensus, generate blocks, and validate transactions. Catchain is tailored to the particular needs of TON’s blockchain architecture, including its sharding structure.

Toncoin represents its utility token fueling decentralized applications (dApps) in the TON ecosystem. It is applied for multiple purposes, such as paying transaction processing fees, cross-chain transaction fees, as well as staking payments to ensure blockchain security. Additionally, it covers costs for decentralized data storage, its DNS or Proxy services, along with other fees in TON-based decentralized platforms.

Currently, the total supply of TON is 5,110,422,426 tokens. For the Launchpool rewards, 7,650,000 TON were distributed. Notably, it has established an hourly cap per individual, with 1,354.68 tokens available for the BNB pool and 239.06 tokens for the FDUSD pool.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Catizen, Binance Web3 Wallet, And Mantle Launch Catizen Campaign With $300,000 In Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
August 14, 2024

Programmable, Dynamic, and Scalable: Inside EthStorage’s Vision for the Future of Blockchain Data with Founder Qi Zhou

by Victoria d'Este
August 14, 2024

Defi.money Launches Its Stablecoin On Arbitrum And Optimism, Opens Early Access To MONEY Minting

by Alisa Davidson
August 14, 2024

MANTRA Collaborates With Novus Aviation Capital To Support RWA Tokenization In Aviation Financing

by Alisa Davidson
August 14, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Catizen, Binance Web3 Wallet, And Mantle Launch Catizen Campaign With $300,000 In Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
August 14, 2024

Defi.money Launches Its Stablecoin On Arbitrum And Optimism, Opens Early Access To MONEY Minting

by Alisa Davidson
August 14, 2024

MANTRA Collaborates With Novus Aviation Capital To Support RWA Tokenization In Aviation Financing

by Alisa Davidson
August 14, 2024

SUN.IO Partners With Poloniex To Facilitate Memecoin Project Listings

by Alisa Davidson
August 14, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Catizen, Binance Web3 Wallet, And Mantle Launch Catizen Campaign With $300,000 In Rewards
News Report Technology
Catizen, Binance Web3 Wallet, And Mantle Launch Catizen Campaign With $300,000 In Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
August 14, 2024
Programmable, Dynamic, and Scalable: Inside EthStorage’s Vision for the Future of Blockchain Data with Founder Qi Zhou
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Programmable, Dynamic, and Scalable: Inside EthStorage’s Vision for the Future of Blockchain Data with Founder Qi Zhou
by Victoria d'Este
August 14, 2024
Defi.money Launches Its Stablecoin On Arbitrum And Optimism, Opens Early Access To MONEY Minting
News Report Technology
Defi.money Launches Its Stablecoin On Arbitrum And Optimism, Opens Early Access To MONEY Minting
by Alisa Davidson
August 14, 2024
MANTRA Collaborates With Novus Aviation Capital To Support RWA Tokenization In Aviation Financing
Business News Report Technology
MANTRA Collaborates With Novus Aviation Capital To Support RWA Tokenization In Aviation Financing
by Alisa Davidson
August 14, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.