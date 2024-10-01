en en
News Report Technology
October 01, 2024

Binance Introduces Risk Warnings For Tokens With Changes In Tokenomics

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 01, 2024 at 9:24 am Updated: October 01, 2024 at 9:24 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 01, 2024 at 9:24 am

In Brief

Binance will begin using a risk warning banner and pop-up notification for tokens that undergone significant changes to tokenomics and supply.

Binance Introduces Risk Warnings For Tokens With Changes In Tokenomics

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that to enhance transparency around tokens that have experienced considerable changes in tokenomics and supply, it will start using a risk warning banner along with a pop-up notification for these tokens on the platform, aiming to keep users informed and aware of potential risks.

In order to access trading for tokens identified with tokenomics alterations, users will now need to acknowledge the pop-up notification before proceeding.

Binance has specified that this risk warning banner and pop-up will initially apply to tokens that have undergone major tokenomics changes in the past 18 months. The current list includes Travala (AVA), Chiliz (CHZ), Enjin Coin (ENJ), IOTA (IOTA), Lisk (LSK), Metal DAO (MTL), Orion (ORN), Self Chain (SLF), Solar (SXP), and Vanar Chain (VANRY).

The exchange further highlighted that going forward, any tokens listed on Binance that undergo tokenomics changes or experience a supply increase will also be subject to the risk warning banner and pop-up notification.

Importantly, other services related to the tokens in the list will remain unaffected.

Binance Introduces Pre-Market Spot Trading Service And New Solana Staking Product  

Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, facilitates transactions for over 350 cryptocurrencies and digital tokens and is known for its competitive transaction fees and attractive liquidity options, serving a wide-ranging user base.

Recently, it has unveiled a pre-market spot trading service, enabling users to take early positions prior to a token’s official spot market listing, becoming the first exchange to offer actual tokens available for trading during pre-market. Furthermore, the platform has rolled out its Solana Staking product, called Binance SOL Staking. This solution allows for staking Solana (SOL) tokens on the platform while retaining control and flexibility via Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL), a liquid staking token that represents the users’ staked assets.

Tags:

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

