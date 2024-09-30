Binance Adjusts Leverage And Margin Tiers For U-Margined Perpetual Contracts

In Brief Binance Futures updated leverage and margin tiers for USD-margined perpetual contracts, including BNBUSDT, NEARUSDT, HMSTRUSDT, and others.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that Binance Futures has implemented updates to the leverage and margin tiers for a number of USD-margined perpetual contracts, including NEARUSDT, OMUSDT, SUIUSDT, BNBUSDT, 1000PEPEUSDT, TIAUSDT, NEIROUSDT, FETUSDT, ATOMUSDT, and HMSTRUSDT.

According to the announcement, the NEARUSDT contract now offers leverage of 26-50x for positions with a notional value between 10,000 and 100,000 USDT, 21-25x leverage for positions between 100,000 and 500,000 USDT, and 11-20x leverage for positions ranging from 500,000 to 1,000,000 USDT, among other adjustments.

For OMUSDT, leverage options have been set at 51-75x for positions up to 10,000 USDT with a maintenance margin of 1.00%, 26-50x for positions between 10,000 and 20,000 USDT with a 1.50% maintenance margin, and 21-25x for positions between 20,000 and 100,000 USDT with a 2.00% maintenance margin, among other offerings.

The SUIUSDT contract offers 51-75x leverage for positions up to 20,000 USDT, 26-50x leverage for positions between 20,000 and 200,000 USDT, and 21-25x leverage for positions between 200,000 and 1,000,000 USDT, among other changes.

The BNBUSDT contract now features 21-25x leverage for positions between 200,000 and 1,500,000 USDT, 11-20x leverage for positions between 1,500,000 and 3,000,000 USDT, and 6-10x leverage for positions from 3,000,000 to 15,000,000 USDT, among other options.

The 1000PEPEUSDT contract now provides 26-40x leverage for positions between 200,000 and 300,000 USDT with a maintenance margin rate of 1.50%, 21-25x leverage for positions between 300,000 and 1,500,000 USDT with a 2.00% maintenance margin rate, and 11-20x leverage for positions from 1,500,000 to 3,000,000 USDT with a 2.50% maintenance margin rate.

Both TIAUSDT and NEIROUSDT now offer 26-50x leverage for positions between 10,000 and 80,000 USDT, 21-25x leverage for positions between 80,000 and 400,000 USDT, and 11-20x leverage for positions between 400,000 and 800,000 USDT, among other options.

The FETUSDT contract provides 26-50x leverage for positions between 10,000 and 60,000 USDT, 21-25x leverage for positions between 60,000 and 300,000 USDT, and 11-20x leverage for positions between 300,000 and 600,000 USDT, among other variations.

For ATOMUSDT, leverage is set at 41-50x for positions between 10,000 and 50,000 USDT, 26-40x for positions between 50,000 and 80,000 USDT, and 21-25x for positions between 80,000 and 200,000 USDT, among other adjustments.

Finally, HMSTRUSDT now offers 51-75x leverage for positions up to 10,000 USDT, 26-50x leverage for positions between 10,000 and 20,000 USDT, and 21-25x leverage for positions between 20,000 and 100,000 USDT, among other options.

Binance is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange that facilitates transactions for more than 350 cryptocurrencies and digital tokens. The platform is known for its competitive transaction fees and strong liquidity options, serving a wide range of users.

Its Binance Futures features an advanced matching engine designed to manage a high volume of transactions per second, which helps ensure efficient market execution and liquidity. Recently, Binance Futures launched the GHSTUSDT Perpetual Contract for Aavegotchi (GHST), providing leverage of up to 75 times.

