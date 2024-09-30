en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 30, 2024

Binance Adjusts Leverage And Margin Tiers For U-Margined Perpetual Contracts

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 30, 2024 at 7:20 am Updated: September 30, 2024 at 7:20 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 30, 2024 at 7:20 am

In Brief

Binance Futures updated leverage and margin tiers for USD-margined perpetual contracts, including BNBUSDT, NEARUSDT, HMSTRUSDT, and others.

Binance Adjusts Leverage And Margin Tiers For U-Margined Perpetual Contracts

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that Binance Futures has implemented updates to the leverage and margin tiers for a number of USD-margined perpetual contracts, including NEARUSDT, OMUSDT, SUIUSDT, BNBUSDT, 1000PEPEUSDT, TIAUSDT, NEIROUSDT, FETUSDT, ATOMUSDT, and HMSTRUSDT.

According to the announcement, the NEARUSDT contract now offers leverage of 26-50x for positions with a notional value between 10,000 and 100,000 USDT, 21-25x leverage for positions between 100,000 and 500,000 USDT, and 11-20x leverage for positions ranging from 500,000 to 1,000,000 USDT, among other adjustments.

For OMUSDT, leverage options have been set at 51-75x for positions up to 10,000 USDT with a maintenance margin of 1.00%, 26-50x for positions between 10,000 and 20,000 USDT with a 1.50% maintenance margin, and 21-25x for positions between 20,000 and 100,000 USDT with a 2.00% maintenance margin, among other offerings.

The SUIUSDT contract offers 51-75x leverage for positions up to 20,000 USDT, 26-50x leverage for positions between 20,000 and 200,000 USDT, and 21-25x leverage for positions between 200,000 and 1,000,000 USDT, among other changes.

The BNBUSDT contract now features 21-25x leverage for positions between 200,000 and 1,500,000 USDT, 11-20x leverage for positions between 1,500,000 and 3,000,000 USDT, and 6-10x leverage for positions from 3,000,000 to 15,000,000 USDT, among other options.

The 1000PEPEUSDT contract now provides 26-40x leverage for positions between 200,000 and 300,000 USDT with a maintenance margin rate of 1.50%, 21-25x leverage for positions between 300,000 and 1,500,000 USDT with a 2.00% maintenance margin rate, and 11-20x leverage for positions from 1,500,000 to 3,000,000 USDT with a 2.50% maintenance margin rate.

Both TIAUSDT and NEIROUSDT now offer 26-50x leverage for positions between 10,000 and 80,000 USDT, 21-25x leverage for positions between 80,000 and 400,000 USDT, and 11-20x leverage for positions between 400,000 and 800,000 USDT, among other options.

The FETUSDT contract provides 26-50x leverage for positions between 10,000 and 60,000 USDT, 21-25x leverage for positions between 60,000 and 300,000 USDT, and 11-20x leverage for positions between 300,000 and 600,000 USDT, among other variations.

For ATOMUSDT, leverage is set at 41-50x for positions between 10,000 and 50,000 USDT, 26-40x for positions between 50,000 and 80,000 USDT, and 21-25x for positions between 80,000 and 200,000 USDT, among other adjustments.

Finally, HMSTRUSDT now offers 51-75x leverage for positions up to 10,000 USDT, 26-50x leverage for positions between 10,000 and 20,000 USDT, and 21-25x leverage for positions between 20,000 and 100,000 USDT, among other options.

Binance Futures Introduces GHSTUSDT Perpetual Contract For Aavegotchi With 75x Leverage   

Binance is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange that facilitates transactions for more than 350 cryptocurrencies and digital tokens. The platform is known for its competitive transaction fees and strong liquidity options, serving a wide range of users.

Its Binance Futures features an advanced matching engine designed to manage a high volume of transactions per second, which helps ensure efficient market execution and liquidity. Recently, Binance Futures launched the GHSTUSDT Perpetual Contract for Aavegotchi (GHST), providing leverage of up to 75 times.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

10x Research: Current Decline Is Typical Correction After Overbought Bull Market, Remains Optimistic About Q4 Performance

by Alisa Davidson
September 30, 2024

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Low Funding Rate Indicates Spot Buying Is Driving Rise, Allowing For Market Recovery

by Alisa Davidson
September 30, 2024

Ethena Community Proposes Integration Of Ethereal DEX To Facilitate Position Management Backing USDe

by Alisa Davidson
September 30, 2024

Redefining Accessibility: Blum’s Strategies for Simplifying Crypto Adoption for New Users

by Victoria d'Este
September 30, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

10x Research: Current Decline Is Typical Correction After Overbought Bull Market, Remains Optimistic About Q4 Performance

by Alisa Davidson
September 30, 2024

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Low Funding Rate Indicates Spot Buying Is Driving Rise, Allowing For Market Recovery

by Alisa Davidson
September 30, 2024

Ethena Community Proposes Integration Of Ethereal DEX To Facilitate Position Management Backing USDe

by Alisa Davidson
September 30, 2024

Qubic Announces First Batch Of Winners In Its Grants Program Aimed At Bolstering Network Development

by Alisa Davidson
September 30, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
10x Research: Current Decline Is Typical Correction After Overbought Bull Market, Remains Optimistic About Q4 Performance
Markets News Report Technology
10x Research: Current Decline Is Typical Correction After Overbought Bull Market, Remains Optimistic About Q4 Performance
by Alisa Davidson
September 30, 2024
Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Low Funding Rate Indicates Spot Buying Is Driving Rise, Allowing For Market Recovery
Markets News Report Technology
Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Low Funding Rate Indicates Spot Buying Is Driving Rise, Allowing For Market Recovery
by Alisa Davidson
September 30, 2024
Ethena Community Proposes Integration Of Ethereal DEX To Facilitate Position Management Backing USDe
News Report Technology
Ethena Community Proposes Integration Of Ethereal DEX To Facilitate Position Management Backing USDe
by Alisa Davidson
September 30, 2024
Redefining Accessibility: Blum’s Strategies for Simplifying Crypto Adoption for New Users
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Redefining Accessibility: Blum’s Strategies for Simplifying Crypto Adoption for New Users
by Victoria d'Este
September 30, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.