Mawari And Arbitrum Collaborate To Deliver Immersive AI-Powered 3D Experiences Globally

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Mawari has formed a strategic partnership with Arbitrum to transform the distribution and global experience of immersive XR and spatial computing content.

Company specializing in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), Mawari announced a strategic partnership with Arbitrum. This collaboration aims to transform the way immersive Extended Reality (XR) and Spatial Computing content is distributed and experienced globally. By leveraging decentralized technologies, the partnership seeks to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and engagement in the evolving digital landscape.

“Thanks to Arbitrum Orbit, Mawari’s dedicated chain facilitates unprecedented interoperability between diverse XR applications and content creators through tokenization and innovative Web3 tools,” said Luis Oscar Ramirez, CEO of Mawari, in a written statement. “This strategy opens doors for developers and businesses to build richer, interconnected experiences that leverage blockchain’s trustless collaboration and ownership models, seamlessly blending immersive XR with decentralized technologies,” he added.

Delivering high-quality, real-time XR experiences globally requires substantial computing power and a vast geographic network, which traditional centralized models are unable to scale efficiently enough to meet the growing demand. Mawari addresses this challenge by utilizing a DePIN architecture that decentralizes tasks like computing, rendering, and content delivery. This approach relies on community-driven participation, distributing workloads across a global network of thousands of GPU nodes and network verifiers.

In response to the specific needs of XR and spatial computing, as well as the anticipated fast growth in demand, Mawari is launching its dedicated Layer 2/ Layer 3 blockchain on Arbitrum Orbit. This strategic decision enables Mawari to develop an infrastructure optimized for immersive content delivery, ensuring smooth, secure, and highly efficient interactions across XR platforms.

Additionally, Mawari plans to offer its ultra-low latency distributed network for Edge AI compute use cases, such as AI inference, which extends its application beyond XR into a broader market. Running AI models on the edge ensures better data security and reduces latency for real-time, mission-critical applications. With its decentralized design and patented technologies, Mawari’s vision is not only to tackle current challenges but also to lay the groundwork for the future of the spatial internet.

Mawari’s Multi-Chain Strategy: Enhancing Interoperability For The Future Of Immersive XR Experiences

Mawari envisions a future where XR goes beyond impressive visuals, offering truly transformative experiences that foster meaningful productivity, groundbreaking entertainment, and deeply connected virtual interactions. In collaboration with Arbitrum, Mawari is paving the way for the future of digital interactions by combining blockchain’s decentralization with XR’s immersive capabilities, aiming to reshape how the world engages, works, and plays.

Mawari views a multi-chain strategy as key to realizing the Immersive AI-powered 3D Internet of the future. As blockchain ecosystems continue to evolve, the path to true scalability and mass adoption requires flexibility, hyperscaling, and cross-platform interoperability. Mawari Network has made it a priority to integrate with multiple leading blockchains, aligning with its broader multi-chain roadmap.

By embracing a multi-chain approach, Mawari ensures its ecosystem remains both accessible and scalable, while also future-proofing its infrastructure. This commitment to interoperability allows Mawari to tap into various communities and liquidity pools, enhancing the user experience and fostering widespread adoption. Furthermore, it empowers developers and partners with the flexibility to create innovative cross-chain applications, opening up new opportunities for creativity and collaboration.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson