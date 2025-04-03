Jupiter Acquires DRiP To Expand Its NFT Capabilities And Accelerate Crypto Superapp Vision

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Jupiter has acquired DRiP to integrate its Web3 content distribution capabilities, enhance NFT-related features, and advance its vision of building a comprehensive crypto superapp.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, Jupiter announced its acquisition of DRiP, a Solana-based digital collectibles platform.

DRiP is a Web3 content distribution platform that enables users to collect, create, and earn digital collectibles. It is designed to support creators while providing users with free digital gifts from well-known content creators.

Following the acquisition, DRiP will continue operating independently. Half of its eight-member team will focus on maintaining and developing the DRiP platform, while the other half will contribute to enhancing Jupiter’s existing non-fungible token (NFT)-related features.

Jupiter stated that integrating DRiP into its ecosystem will accelerate its vision of developing a comprehensive cryptocurrency superapp. As part of this integration, NFTs will be incorporated into Jupiter’s key offerings, including Swaps, which aggregates liquidity from various Solana-based DEXs for seamless token exchanges; the mobile application, which extends Jupiter’s trading functionalities to mobile users through an intuitive interface; and the Portfolio feature, which provides users with a consolidated view of their trading activity. Additionally, Jupiter has hinted at the introduction of new, yet-to-be-announced products that will further expand its ecosystem.

Jupiter To Leverage DRiP’s Media Expertise To Enhance Token Launches And Community Growth

Beyond its role as a collectibles platform, DRiP has established itself as a valuable resource for marketing campaigns, assisting brands like Pudgy Penguins and Doodles in their expansion onto the Solana blockchain. Therefore, Jupiter sees potential in combining DRiP’s media expertise with its own evolving models for token launches, creating a powerful framework for community-driven growth.

In addition to its technical expertise in NFTs, the DRiP team is expected to bring value to the Jupiter ecosystem. Their involvement will enhance Jupiter’s ability to scale, drive product innovation, and expand to new audiences. Their experience in fostering creative communities will further strengthen Jupiter’s position as a hub for both tokenized assets and Web3 content distribution.

The acquisition was financed through Jupiter’s team treasury without the platform selling any JUP tokens. Notably, the JUP allocation designated for the DRiP team to ensure long-term alignment was already planned before the 2030 Vote as part of the team’s expansion strategy and is subject to standard vesting requirements.

Jupiter is designed to provide an alternative to traditional centralized exchanges (CEXs). Since its launch, Jupiter has integrated liquidity from multiple decentralized exchanges and automated market makers (AMMs), such as Raydium, Serum, Orca, Saber, Penguin, Mercurial, and Supernova. By consolidating liquidity from these sources, the platform enables users to execute token swaps at the most competitive rates available within the Solana ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson