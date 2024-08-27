Web3 Hits Asia: Hack Seasons Conference Brings Blockchain Brilliance to Seoul and Singapore

In Brief The Hack Seasons Conference, following successful events in Brussels and Dubai, is set to return to Seoul and Singapore on September 2nd and 19th, respectively.

The Hack Seasons Conference is coming to Seoul and Singapore following two highly successful events in Brussels and Dubai. The Seoul’s edition taking place on September 2nd at Monaco Space Seoul, located in the famous Gangnam neighborhood, will bring together the most brilliant minds in the Web3 and blockchain sectors, as well as Singapore’s Hack Seasons Conference on September 19th in the National Gallery.

Previous Achievements as the Base for Development

Hack Seasons has made a name for itself as a major conference series that focuses on the most recent developments in Web3. The latest Hack Seasons Conference, which took place on July 7th in Brussels, demonstrated the increasing power and scope of these events. The itinerary for the conference in Brussels was jam-packed with thought-provoking panels, captivating keynote addresses, and practical workshops meant to promote cooperation and advance the sector.

Expectations for the forthcoming Seoul meeting are high due to the success of the Hack Seasons Conference in Brussels, which came just after the highly acclaimed Hack Seasons Conference in Dubai. Speakers and attendees gave the team favorable feedback at the conclusion of both conferences.

Highlights from the South Korean Capital

This outstanding legacy will be carried on at the Hack Seasons Conference in Seoul. Some of the most important and fascinating topics in blockchain and the Web3 industry as a whole will be the main topics of discussion. Comprehensive talks and presentations on a variety of topics, including Layer 2 solutions, ZK proofs, Restaking, DePIN, and RWAs, will be included in the conference. To reserve your spot for free, register today!

Confirmed speakers from top corporations have already been announced for the conference. Aethir, Somnia Network, DFG, DWF Labs, Nimbora, Space Shard, Universe Satoshi, EthStorage, QuarkChain, Lecca Ventures, Avalanche, EigenLayer, HashKey Group, AltLayer, Polygon, Scroll, Filecoin, IOSG Ventures, and Animoca Brands are just a few of the companies that will be speaking for the attendees.

The varied program guarantees that attendees will learn about a broad range of blockchain and Web3 advancements and applications. This is why the new technologies narrative will be covered in its entirety.

Hack Seasons Conference is Ready to Cover Your Expectations

The Hack Seasons Conference in Seoul promises to be an exciting combination of keynote talks, interactive workshops, and panel discussions, all of which will foster networking, learning, and teamwork.

The panel discussions are expected to showcase the event and unite various viewpoints from professionals in the field. The future of decentralized finance, the development of layer 2 solutions, and the incorporation of blockchain technology with tangible assets, investments, and other subjects will be the main themes of discussion during these sessions.

We anticipate spirited discussions, perceptive evaluations, and progressive forecasts to contribute to the development of fresh concepts and comprehension of the industry’s future. Additionally, when delivering the speech to the audience, businesses could discover new clientele that share their values and possible partners.

Don’t miss the conference’s numerous workshops, which will include companies showcasing their most recent upgrades and developments in addition to the official presentations!

In order to provide guests with plenty of possibilities to grow their network, learn new things, and find the next major prospects for their careers, the event will draw a diverse spectrum of people from all backgrounds.

How to Participate in the Hack Seasons Conference?

Hack Seasons Seoul is open to all interested parties, from experienced blockchain professionals to curious newcomers. Registration is free to guarantee accessibility, so don’t hesitate to sign up and take part in the action!

For those unable to attend this gathering, keep an eye out for the upcoming Hack Seasons conferences in Singapore during Token2049 and in Bangkok during Devcon Southeast Asia. The Mpost team also invites you to follow the official Hack Seasons social media pages to get recent updates about future events!

Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore Is Ready to Pump the Market

Developers, investors, and tech enthusiasts all stand to gain much from attending the Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore. A diverse choice of panels and conversations catering to a broad spectrum of interests within the tech and blockchain community are anticipated at this one-day event, which is scheduled for September 19th at the magnificent National Gallery Singapore. Expert panels, plenty of networking opportunities, and technical seminars are all planned to encourage creativity and teamwork among attendees.

The conference will address a wide range of subjects that represent the most recent developments and trends in technology. Panel discussions will include topics such as AI, restaking, modularity, DePIN, ZK proofs, L2 solutions, infrastructure improvements, and investments. Don’t forget to reserve your spot for free!

The Panels of Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore to Take a Look On

Notable sessions include DePIN panels with representatives from Filecoin and Akash and an investment panel with prominent speakers, including Gokhan Er from IOSG, Jenny from Animoca Brands, and Jonathan Gill from Hashkey. Future trends and technologies influencing decentralized systems will be further examined in later sessions on restaking and RWA tokenization.

Reputable companies like Gate.io, Vechain, KuCoin, and Polygon have confirmed speakers who will discuss their experiences and thoughts at the conference, which makes it a must-attend for anybody trying to remain ahead in the rapidly changing digital industry.

Experts like Liron Hayman from Starkware and Brian Seong from Polygon will be part of the ZK Panel, which is expected to offer in-depth knowledge on the creation and application of ZK proofs, a crucial technique for improving scalability and privacy in blockchain networks.

In the meanwhile, prominent speakers including Scott Sigel from Helium and Yannik Schrade from Arcium will discuss their thoughts on the future of decentralized networks at the DePIN panels, which will examine the rising significance of decentralized physical infrastructure.

With the famous National Gallery of Singapore as a venue, the Hack Seasons Conference provides a special fusion of inspiration, learning, and teamwork. The conference’s innovative and traditional ethos is reflected in the site itself, which combines modern and old architecture. In addition to learning from leading industry figures, attendees will get the chance to network with like-minded developers, entrepreneurs, and investors from throughout the globe.

The Hack Seasons Conference is positioned to be the best occasion during these techno days in Singapore, generating fresh concepts and collaborations that will influence the direction of technology, thanks to its varied program and top industry experts. Don’t miss out—grab your free spot!

