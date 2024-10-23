Anthropic Releases Upgraded Claude 3.5 Sonnet And New AI Model Claude 3.5 Haiku

In Brief Anthropic has released the upgraded Claude 3.5 Sonnet, along with a new model, Claude 3.5 Haiku, and introduced a new beta capability—computer use.

AI safety and research firm Anthropic announced the release of its upgraded Claude 3.5 Sonnet, along with a new model called Claude 3.5 Haiku, and unveiled a new beta capability–computer use.

The Claude 3.5 Sonnet features overall enhancements, particularly in coding performance. It has improved its score on SWE-bench Verified to 49.0%, outpacing all available models. Additionally, its performance on TAU-bench, an agentic tool use task, has risen to 69.2% in the retail domain and to 46.0% in the airline domain.

Claude 3.5 Haiku represents the next iteration of the firm’s fastest model. It provides improvements in all skill sets while maintaining a similar cost and speed to Claude 3. Haiku. This model also surpasses Claude 3 Opus on numerous intelligence benchmarks, specifically excelling in coding tasks. With low latency, improved instruction-following capabilities, and more precise tool usage, it is well-suited for user-facing products, specialized sub-agent tasks, and generating personalized experiences based on large volumes of data such as purchase history, pricing, or inventory records. It will be available later this month across Anthropic’s first-party API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI.

Meanwhile, the new computer use capability, which is available today on the API, enables builders to direct Claude to use computers similarly to how humans do—by observing a screen, moving a cursor, clicking buttons, and typing text. Claude 3.5 Sonnet is the first frontier AI model to offer computer use in a public beta.

It is an AI startup founded by former members of the AI research organization OpenAI. The company specializes in developing general AI systems and large language models (LLMs). Over the past year, it has received considerable investment from various backers, which has helped finance the development and launch of its AI products.

Recently, Anthropic announced that its Artifacts feature is available to all users of Claude, encompassing those on Free, Pro, and Team plans. Users can create and view Artifacts through the Claude mobile applications on iOS and Android devices.

