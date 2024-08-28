Anthropic Opens Access To Artifacts For All Claude Users, Boosting Creativity
In Brief
Anthropic announced that its Artifacts feature is now accessible to all Claude.ai users, including those on Free, Pro, and Team plans.
AI safety and research firm Anthropic revealed that its Artifacts feature is now accessible to all Claude users, including those on Free, Pro, and Team plans. Individuals presently have the option to craft and view Artifacts via the Claude iOS and Android applications on mobile phones.
This new feature is aimed at enhancing the user interaction with Claude. It offers users a special space to immediately view, refine, and expand upon the work generated with an AI assistant. This facilitates the production of prime quality work more efficiently. Use cases encompass builders drafting architecture diagrams from codebases, product managers building prototypes for fast feature testing, designers crafting detailed visualizations for fast prototyping, marketers designing campaign dashboards with performance metrics, and sales teams visualizing pipelines with forecast details.
Notably, those subscribed to Free and Pro are enabled to publish and remix Artifacts within the community, building upon and refining content shared by others. Meanwhile, those on Team plans have the option to make new Artifacts and share them within Projects, facilitating collaboration between users.
Artifacts Enhances Interaction With Claude, Offering Creative And Collaborative Experience
It was first introduced in a “try out” version earlier this summer. Since then, individuals have crafted innumerable Artifacts.
It transforms interactions with Claude into a creative and collective experience. Upon the content request, for example, code snippets, text documents, or webpage designs, the resulting Artifacts are shown in a specific window along with the chat. This arranges a workspace in which users are enabled to view, edit, and build on Claude’s creations instantly, facilitating the incorporation of AI-generated content to the projects.
Anthropic represents an AI startup established by former members of the AI research organization OpenAI. The company focuses on creating general AI systems and large language models (LLMs). With strong backing from various investors, it secured substantial funding over the past year to support the development and launch of its AI products.
