Animoca Brands and Soneium Collaborate on Moca Network’s Identity Layer and San FranTokyo’s Anime Initiatives

Game software and venture capital firm, Animoca Brands announced a strategic partnership with Soneium, an Ethereum Layer 2 open blockchain developed by Sony and powered by Optimism’s Superchain technology.

Through this collaboration, Moca Network, Animoca Brands’ flagship platform for digital identity infrastructure in the open internet, will develop a leading identity layer on the Soneium blockchain. This will begin with Anime ID, a decentralized identifier (DID) and reputation layer led by San FranTokyo, a key contributor to the Anime Foundation. The partnership aims to enhance user engagement and allow Soneium partners to issue and verify data credentials.

Soneium is developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs (SBSL), a collaborative initiative formed by Sony Group Corporation and Startale Group, aimed at pushing the boundaries of the open internet. Sony Group has created a broad spectrum of businesses with the mission of “filling the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology.” The company’s goal is rooted in the fundamental human desire to share emotions and excitement, as well as to stay connected with others, regardless of distance.

Soneium To Integrate AIR SDK And Launch Anime-Themed Cultural Campaigns

As part of a partnership, Moca Network’s Account, Identity, and Reputation SDK (AIR SDK) will be integrated into the Soneium blockchain, allowing users to manage embedded accounts, unique identities, and credentials as they interact with various decentralized applications (dApps) on Soneium. San FranTokyo’s Anime ID will be the first DID and reputation layer to adopt the AIR SDK, enhancing user engagement in anime-related experiences on the Soneium platform.

In partnership with Animoca Brands, San FranTokyo will also launch anime-themed cultural campaigns on Soneium, aiming to bring anime fans onto Sony’s blockchain and introduce them to new, anime-inspired experiences.

Animoca Brands, a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification, is focused on providing consumers with digital property rights through tokenization and blockchain technology.

Recently, its subsidiary, Animoca Brands Japan, formed a partnership with XANA, the company behind the Web3 metaverse platform. As part of this collaboration, Animoca Brands Japan will support the global development of XANA BreakingDown, a Web3 game currently in closed alpha.

