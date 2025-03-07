Soneium Unveils Ecosystem Badges To Recognize Active Users Engaging With Network’s Apps

In Brief Soneium has introduced ecosystem badges designed to recognize users who actively engage with various dApps within the network.

Ethereum Layer 2 network, Soneium introduced ecosystem badges, enabling projects within its ecosystem to provide a new way for users to demonstrate their involvement with decentralized applications (dApps) powered by Soneium.

The Soneium Ecosystem Badge is a Soulbound Badge, designed to recognize users who actively engage with various dApps within the network. This initiative is community-driven, with each project defining its own participation criteria. Soneium is committed to supporting this effort by ensuring projects have the necessary tools to make the experience seamless and rewarding for users.

According to the announcement, the snapshot date to identify eligible users is set for April 1st at UTC 0 AM, with all badges scheduled to be distributed by April 15th. Projects will have the flexibility to determine their own badge drop dates.

A wide variety of projects, spanning decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gaming, and social applications, have joined the initiative to offer ecosystem badges. Confirmed participants include WaveX, 2P2E, Arcas Games, Arkada, Biru, Evermoon, Fractal Visions, HandsNFT, Kyo Finance, Mithraeum, Posse Studios, Quickswap, Sake Finance, SoneFi, SoneX, Sonova, Sonus Exchange, SuperVol, Synstation, Unemeta, and Untitled Bank. Each project will offer its own unique badges to acknowledge and reward user engagement within the Soneium network.

How Users Can Earn Ecosystem Badge

In order to earn a Soneium Ecosystem Badge, users must engage with participating dApps between March 7th and March 31st, and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria set by each participating project. Users should monitor the projects’ social media channels for updates regarding badge distribution. The badges will be distributed by each project no later than April 15th.

Soneium is a blockchain platform created by Sony Block Solutions Labs, a collaboration between Sony Group and Startale Labs. Powered by Optimism’s Superchain technology, Soneium aims to improve scalability and efficiency within the Ethereum ecosystem. By utilizing the OP Stack from the Optimism Foundation, Soneium provides a scalable, EVM-compatible, and developer-friendly environment.

The platform is designed to support a wide variety of applications, including those in gaming, finance, and entertainment, demonstrating Sony’s ongoing commitment to integrating blockchain technology across different sectors.

