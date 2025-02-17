Animoca Brands Japan Partners With XANA To Drive Global Web3 Expansion Of BreakingDown

In Brief Animoca Brands Japan has partnered with XANA to support the global development of its BreakingDown Web3 game, based on the popular martial arts event BreakingDown.

Strategic subsidiary of the game software and venture capital firm Animoca Brands, Animoca Brands Japan announced a new partnership with XANA, the company behind the Web3 metaverse platform XANA. As part of this collaboration, Animoca Brands Japan will assist in the global development of XANA BreakingDown, a Web3 game currently in closed alpha. The game, being developed by XANA, is based on the popular martial arts event BreakingDown.

BreakingDown is a popular mixed martial arts event in Japan, featuring fighters from diverse backgrounds competing in one-minute rounds. Launched in 2021 by Asakura Mirai, a mixed martial artist, entrepreneur, and YouTuber with over 3.4 million subscribers, BreakingDown quickly gained attention due to its unique format and high entertainment value, building a large fan base. The event offers a variety of content, including audition videos, pre-competition press conferences, live match streams, and behind-the-scenes footage. The official BreakingDown YouTube channel in Japan now has over 206,000 subscribers, with its videos accumulating more than 110 million views.

XANA served as the main sponsor for the martial arts events BreakingDown 7.5, 8.5, and 9.5 and also launched the official XANA x BreakingDown Avatar non-fungible tokens (NFT) collection in partnership with the event. The first sale of this collection saw 5,000 NFTs sell out in just 10 minutes, and the second sale sold out 100 NFTs in just 1 minute. In January 2024, XANA released the closed alpha version of the XANA BreakingDown Web3 game, available exclusively to holders of the XANA x BreakingDown Avatar NFTs.

Animoca Brands Japan acts as a bridge between Japan and the global market, driving the widespread adoption of Web3 by promoting the international growth of Japanese intellectual property (IP) and content within the Web3 space, while also supporting the expansion of international projects within Japan. Leveraging its position as a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, which has a portfolio of over 540 companies, and drawing on the expertise gained from previous partnerships, Animoca Brands Japan will assist in the global marketing efforts for XANA BreakingDown.

Animoca Brands Japan: Empowering Global Web3 Strategies For Japanese IP Owners Through Blockchain Integration

Animoca Brands Japan was founded in 2021 with the goal of supporting the global Web3 strategies of Japanese IP and content owners, including major publishers, brands, educational institutions, sports teams, athletes, artists, and gaming companies. It offers a platform that integrates IPs with blockchain technology, helping IP holders develop their own ecosystems through a comprehensive range of Web3 services. This platform acts as a bridge, connecting Japanese IPs with a global audience of fans.

Recently, it forged a collaboration with Oasys, a blockchain platform optimized for gaming. Animoca Brands Japan made a direct investment in Oasys and will also join as a new validator. As part of this partnership, Oasys will utilize Animoca Brands’ influence to strengthen its presence in the Greater China region.

