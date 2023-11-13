Business News Report
November 13, 2023

JPMorgan Warns Investors of Continued Stringency in U.S. Crypto Regulations

Published: November 13, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 13, 2023

In Brief

JPMorgan alerts investors that despite recent SEC legal defeats, U.S. crypto regulations are unlikely to relax.

JPMorgan Warns Investors of Continued Stringency in U.S. Crypto Regulations

Global investment bank JPMorgan has alerted investors that U.S. cryptocurrency regulations are unlikely to become more lenient, despite the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) facing recent legal setbacks against crypto firms.

JPMorgan’s analysts emphasize the crypto industry’s largely unregulated nature and suggest that significant regulatory easing is not on the horizon.

Despite optimism in the crypto community regarding potential SEC approvals of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), JPMorgan warns that these developments do not indicate a broader regulatory shift in favor of the crypto industry.

The bank references the Ripple vs. SEC and Grayscale vs. SEC cases, where the courts ruled against the SEC, yet maintains that these rulings do not signal a major change in U.S. regulatory approaches, especially in the wake of the FTX fraud case.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs and Crypto Market Dynamics

The bank’s analysts are skeptical about the transformative impact of spot bitcoin ETFs on the crypto market. While some expect these ETFs to attract traditional investors and inject new capital into the sector, JPMorgan predicts that these funds will primarily redirect investment from existing bitcoin products. They suggest that this will result in a relative value trade, noting the premium or reduced discount of several bitcoin products compared to the past.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has indicated that the commission is reviewing multiple applications for spot bitcoin ETFs. In line with this, JPMorgan anticipates the SEC’s approval of several such ETFs simultaneously. However, they caution against overestimating the impact of these approvals and the upcoming bitcoin halving on the overall market demand for BTC.

JPMorgan’s Perspective on Bitcoin’s Future

While figures like Microstrategy’s chairman Michael Saylor predict a doubling of BTC demand post-halving and ETF approvals, JPMorgan remains cautious. The analysts believe the recent BTC rally might be excessive and that the expected drivers of this bullishness might not significantly influence bitcoin’s trajectory.

In summary, JPMorgan’s analysis presents a sober view of the future of U.S. crypto regulations and market dynamics, urging investors to remain aware of the ongoing complexities and uncertainties in this evolving sector.

