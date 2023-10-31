Alibaba Unveils Updates for Generative AI Model ‘Tongyi Qianwen’

by Nik Asti by Victor Dey

In a strategic move signaling its ambition to dominate the evolving AI landscape, Alibaba announced significant upgrades to its Tongyi Qianwen AI model.

These enhancements come alongside the launch of dedicated models catering to varied industries, highlighting the company’s intent to cater to niche sectors while strengthening its overall AI capabilities.

At the annual conference held in Hangzhou, Alibaba’s cloud computing division revealed the robust features of Tongyi Qianwen 2.0. Boasting hundreds of billions of parameters, this updated AI model emerges as a leading contender in global AI metrics. This colossal number of parameters positions it as one of the most potent AI models available today.

Furthermore, marking its diverse application potential, Alibaba has also introduced eight specialized AI models designed for sectors including entertainment, finance, healthcare and legal. These niche models went live this Tuesday, providing tools for tasks such as image creation, financial data analysis, computer code writing, and legal document search.

Alibaba Reflects on AI Market’s Dynamism

The refresh of Tongyi Qianwen comes merely half a year post its inaugural release. This rapid development cycle underlines the fierce competition in the tech arena, especially as companies vie for a significant share of China’s burgeoning AI market.

Tencent, another tech juggernaut, recently referred to the present scenario as a “war of a hundred models.” It noted the influx of over 130 AI models into the market. Highlighting its prowess, Tencent also mentioned its Hunyuan AI’s capabilities, which surpasses even the lauded GPT-4 model by OpenAI in processing Chinese.

For context, the AI models’ power can be gauged by their parameters. While Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s GPT-3 model had 175 billion parameters in 2020, Meta Platform’s Llama 2 stood at 70 billion in 2023.

Alibaba’s Growing AI Ecosystem

Chairman Joe Tsai shared some eye-opening statistics at the conference, signifying Alibaba’s imprint on the AI sector. He claimed that Alibaba Cloud powers nearly 50% of the large-language AI models operating in China. Alibaba’s ModelScope platform further highlights this dominance, showcasing an impressive 2,300 models. A massive community of 2.7 million developers supports this platform, setting a strong foundation for upcoming innovations.

