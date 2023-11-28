News Report Technology
November 28, 2023

ElevenLabs Launches Grants Program to Aid Early-Stage Companies in AI Voice Tool Integration

by
Published: November 28, 2023
Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 28, 2023 at 10:17 am

In Brief

Audio AI ElevenLabs intends to allocate 4,000 grants to early-stage B2C and B2B companies, providing an opportunity to explore human-like AI voices in their projects.

ElevenLabs Launches 4,000 Grants Program to Propel Early-Stage B2C and B2B Companies Leveraging Human-Like AI Voices

Audio artificial intelligence (AI) company ElevenLabs announced the launch of a Grants program tailored for creative projects initiated by early-stage B2C and B2B companies. The company intends to allocate 4,000 grants to innovators exploring the integration of human-like AI voices into their projects.

Each grant recipient will gain access to ElevenLabs technology, unlocking 33 million text characters for three months to aid in the development, testing, and scaling of their products.

The overarching objective of the Grants program is to provide over 100 billion text-to-speech and dubbing AI characters to emerging platforms, allowing them to explore AI tools in their ventures at no cost. Post-grant, recipients will have the option to convert their plans to a general subscription at a significant discount.

Empowering Businesses and Creators with Text-to-Speech AI

To qualify for Grants, startups and companies are required to complete the application form, detailing how their product or business intends to incorporate human-like AI voices. To be eligible for participation, startups must have fewer than 25 employees in the team at the time of receiving the grant.

ElevenLabs’ text-to-speech AI tools make it possible to reflect the emotion, intonation, and pacing of written text in audio, providing a high-quality experience with a human-like sound.

“AI voices have enabled a new set of product experiences and commercial growth opportunities that weren’t previously possible. As our community expands and companies adopt our technology, we want to lower the barrier to getting started with ElevenLabs,” said Carles Reina, VP Revenue at ElevenLab, in a written statement. “The Grants offering has been designed to help thousands of companies or entrepreneurs turn their vision into reality. We can’t wait to see what they create.”

Established in 2022 by a former Google machine learning engineer, ElevenLabs specializes in AI voice technology, aiding publishers, entertainment companies, and creators in producing spoken content at scale.

The company’s proprietary algorithms include contextual awareness, enabling automatic adjustments to voice delivery without human intervention, resulting in human-like voices suitable for a range of purposes.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

