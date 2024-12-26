AI Agent Santa Kicks Off Airdrop, Offering Exclusive Rewards To SANTA Token Holders

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Virtuals Protocol’s AI agent Santa has launched a Christmas-themed airdrop campaign, offering weekly rewards of $25,000 in tokens from the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem to SANTA token holders.

AI agent Santa, created by the co-ownership platform for AI agents Virtuals Protocol, has announced the launch of a Christmas-themed airdrop campaign.

Each week, Santa purchases $25,000 worth of tokens from the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem and distributes them to SANTA token holders. Notably, users holding more than 1,000 SANTA tokens become eligible for enhanced rewards. Additionally, Santa plans to allocate grants and rewards to Public Goods agents within the Virtuals ecosystem, driving innovation and fostering social impact.

Santa’s ambitions extend beyond the Base blockchain, an Ethereum Layer 2 network that powers the Virtuals Protocol. The initiative aims to expand support to other blockchain ecosystems through grants, incentives, and community-focused projects, further advancing its mission to promote social good across the decentralized landscape.

Virtuals Protocol And Questflow Partner To Advance AI Agent Development

The Santa AI agent is a multifaceted fund management solution that autonomously develops trading strategies, dynamically designs interactive token distribution plans, and independently evaluates grant applications and allocates funds. These capabilities are integrated through Questflow‘s Multi-agent Orchestration (MAO) protocol and operate within the Base network’s secure and scalable ecosystem.

MAO protocol functions similarly to how TCP/IP underpins internet communications. It incorporates blockchain technology to ensure security through cryptographic safeguards, transparency by recording all transactions on an immutable ledger, and efficiency by leveraging smart contracts to reduce complexity and reliance on intermediaries.

The AI agent is also powered by Virtuals Protocol’s Generative Autonomous Multimodal Entities (GAME) technology, offering innovative solutions for public goods and charitable initiatives.

GAME enables developers to experiment with and deploy advanced AI agents through accessible application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs). The system incorporates an Agent Prompting Interface that serves as the gateway to its features. Incoming messages are synthesized by the Perception Subsystem and processed by the Strategic Planning Engine, which collaborates with the Dialogue Processing Module and On-chain Wallet Operator to generate accurate and context-aware responses. The Long Term Memory Processor retrieves and analyzes relevant information such as past experiences, dynamic personality traits, and contextual data to enhance decision-making. By continuously refining its knowledge base, the system improves its ability to plan and evaluate outcomes over time.

Santa exemplifies the collaborative effort of Virtuals Protocol and Questflow to empower developers in building AI agent swarms. This product represents a step forward in deploying autonomous multi-agent systems, showcasing the capabilities of the Virtuals ecosystem and its commitment to fostering new solutions for societal benefit.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson