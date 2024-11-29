Questflow And Jambo Phone Launch First Crypto AI Agent App For Thousands Of Users

In Brief Questflow has partnered with LoveAI to support JamboGPT on Jambo phones, which is now live and powered by Questflow’s Agent Swarm platform.

Decentralized AI-driven workflow network, Questflow announced a partnership with LoveAI, a decentralized language modeling protocol, to support JamboGPT on Jambo phones. JamboGPT is an AI-powered chatbot, designed to provide customer support, enhance customer engagement, and optimize operational efficiency.

The JamboGPT is now live and supported by the Agent Swarm platform, which is designed for content creation, distribution, and trend analysis on Questflow.

Additionally, in collaboration with Coinbase, Jambo is working to transform access to mobile devices and financial services across Africa, Asia, and South America. This partnership aims to bridge the digital divide and promote financial inclusion. JamboPhones now come with the Coinbase wallet built-in, offering users seamless access to blockchain technology and opening up new financial opportunities for communities.

To date, Jambo has already created over 2 million wallets, demonstrating strong user engagement and community support for Web3 access.

1/6 🚀 A groundbreaking collaboration has been announced between @Questflow and @0xLoveAI , supporting the Jambogpt on @JamboTechnology Phones. It's online and supported by #AgentSwarm platform of Questflow .This partnership aims to redefine mobile and… pic.twitter.com/ZCbROOFVBJ — Questflow (@questflow) November 29, 2024

Jambo Phone: First Web3 Smartphone For Emerging Markets

Jambo is a Web3 mobile infrastructure provider focused on onboarding the next billion users to the Web3 ecosystem. Its flagship product, the Jambo Phone, is an Android smartphone with Web3 capabilities, preloaded with the Jambo Ecosystem, which includes various Web3 applications such as mobile games, wallets, and payment solutions. Since its launch, Jambo has gained support from industry leaders and top investors, including a $30 million Series A funding round led by Paradigm in May 2022.

Crafted to address the unique needs of emerging markets, this smartphone plays a crucial role in making Web3 technology more accessible. It comes pre-loaded with the JamboApp, combining gaming experiences through JamboPlay, secure multi-chain cryptocurrency management via JamboWallet, and rewarding earning opportunities through JamboEarn.

Recently, Jambo entered into a strategic partnership with PixelVerse, a gaming platform based on Telegram. This collaboration aims to leverage the wide distribution network of the JamboPhone alongside PixelVerse’s gaming environment to bring blockchain technology and interactive entertainment to underserved regions around the world.

