Xai Foundation Partners With Gauntlet To Advance Governance And Treasury Management

In Brief Xai Foundation partnered with Gauntlet to develop a stake-weighted governance framework for Xai and establish risk management strategies.

Key contributor to the gaming-focused blockchain network Xai, Xai Foundation announced a strategic partnership with Gauntlet, a company specializing in financial modeling and risk management for cryptocurrency protocols. This collaboration highlights Xai’s dedication to developing a transparent and inclusive environment for gamers and developers, aiming to enhance the Web3 gaming experience.

Gauntlet offers services in economic research, market risk management, and quantitative optimization to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and broader ecosystems. The company is recognized for its work with platforms such as Arbitrum, NEAR, and Uniswap, and its financial models help secure $43 billion in cryptocurrency assets.

“Our collaboration with Gauntlet represents a significant milestone in our journey to refine Xai’s governance structure, helping to drive more community-first initiatives and foster a thriving Web3 gaming ecosystem where the power is in the hands of its community,” said Soby, core contributor to Xai, in a written statement. “By leveraging Gauntlet’s expertise, we’re poised to implement state-of-the-art practices that will bolster our ecosystem’s involvement and propel our growth as players see fit,” he added.

This partnership will concentrate on two main objectives. First, Gauntlet will develop a stake-weighted governance framework for Xai, focusing on transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency. The framework will provide clear guidelines for managing funding sources, allocating ecosystem budgets, and overseeing strategic improvements, with particular attention to Xai Sentry Node Holders.

Second, as a Guardian on Aera—a versatile non-custodial treasury management protocol—Gauntlet will establish comprehensive strategies for Xai to manage risks, optimize liquidity, and leverage market opportunities. This will involve implementing risk-aware treasury practices, such as time-weighted average pricing (TWAP) for stablecoins and leveraged ETH staking.

Gauntlet To Enhance Decentralized Governance And Ecosystem Optimization In Blockchain Gaming

The Xai Foundation’s main goal is to support the development of both builders and games within the blockchain’s ecosystem. As the overseer of Xai and its native token, the Xai Foundation is the core entity in ensuring the platform’s integrity.

Xai was crafted to support real economies and facilitate open trade within video games. The Xai network is both open and decentralized, enabling individuals to run nodes, earn network rewards, and engage in governance activities. Developed by Offchain Labs, Xai utilizes Arbitrum technology.

“Partnering with Xai aligns with our mission to advance decentralized governance and ensure long-term sustainability across DeFi ecosystems,” said Jake Au Jus, Senior Protocol Strategist at Gauntlet, in a written statement. “We will bring our extensive experience in ecosystem optimization and treasury management to help Xai thrive in the dynamic blockchain gaming space,” he also added.

