9GAG Launches ‘Memeland’, a Web 3.0 Creative Studio For Meme and NFT Community

Ray Chan, the co-founder and CEO of 9GAG, has announced the launch of "Memeland," a Web 3.0 creative studio to revolutionize the way creators and communities connect within the entertainment industry.

In a recent media exchange, Ray Chan, co-founder and CEO of 9GAG, a well-known Hong Kong-based social media platform and meme graphic website, has underlined the golden period that Hong Kong finds itself in for promoting the development of Web 3.0-related technology ecosystems.

Despite recent negative perceptions surrounding the JPEX case, Chan is bullish about the potential of blockchain technology, particularly within the entertainment industry, and is keen to stress that Web 3.0 encompasses more than just virtual currency.

During a media conference, Chan along with Adrian, Founder and Managing Partner of Newman Capital, unveiled 9GAG’s latest foray into this space, a Web 3.0 creative studio called “Memeland.” According to the company, it is not a typical creative studio. Rather, it aims to position itself as a “community company” that seeks to develop and invest in social products designed to connect creators and communities.

Ray Chan highlighted Memeland’s core philosophy, which involves using NFTs to build a sense of community, utilizing tokens to realize decentralized value, and ultimately serving the public with innovative products.

Aims for Top Spot in Asia’s NFT Scene

By 2023, Memeland aspires to become the premier NFT brand in Asia and aims to secure a position among the top three in global market capitalization rankings. This ambitious goal underscores the growing potential and influence of Web 3.0 in the evolving landscape of online communities and the entertainment industry.

One distinguishing feature of Web 3.0, as emphasized by Ray Chan, is its departure from the traditional model that relies on users investing money to drive traffic.

Instead, Web 3.0 focuses on the active participation of the platform’s community members. The revolutionizing impact of technologies such as Web 3.0, blockchain, and virtual currencies cannot be understated, and Ray Chan believes that Hong Kong is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this technological transformation.

Adrian, from Newman Capital, adds that Hong Kong enjoys a significant advantage thanks to the support of the Greater Bay Area. This advantage translates into an abundance of talent, capital, and users essential for the development of Web 3.0. Hong Kong’s international market size, which is ten times that of Singapore, further highlights its potential as a hub for Web 3.0 innovation.

With the launch of Memeland, 9GAG and Newman Capital aim to propel Hong Kong’s innovation and leadership in the application of Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

They aspire to usher in new development opportunities within Hong Kong’s entertainment industry, ultimately contributing to the city’s standing as a tech hub with global significance.

