0xScope Raises $5 million in Pre-Series Funding, Launches Web3-based AI Chatbot Scopechat

Web3 data analytics company 0xScope today announced the launch of 0xScope V2 – aimed at providing robust data support for Web3 AI applications. It will address persistent challenges such as high entry barriers, subpar user experiences and the issue of information noise within the Web3 space.

By doing so, it seeks to enhance AI’s understanding of Web3, to help unlock the potential of combining blockchain and AI.

The company also raised a $5 million pre-Series A financing round led by HashKey Capital and included participation from Redpoint China, OKX Ventures, GSR Markets, Amber Group, Antalpha, and Main Quad Capital. Existing shareholders, including Mask Network, Hash Global, and XIN Family, also contributed to the funding round.

Additionally, 0xScope mentioned the availability of Scopechat – an AI chatbot based on Web3 data, on the social media platform X. Through Scopechat, users can obtain detailed analytical transaction reports on cryptocurrencies, discover the latest trends and popular tokens, consult Web3 issues and more.

0xScope’s Web3 AI Data Layer

0xScope is the first Web3 AI Data Layer which is a comprehensive set of standards for collecting, cleaning, and managing both on- and off-chain data tailored specifically for Web3 AI training. Further, developers can access high-quality data for the training and optimization of AI-powered decentralized applications (dApps).

This is not the first time for 0xScope in data analytics and the utilization of AI and large language models (LLMs) in the Web3 industry. During its earlier V1 phase, the company served hundreds of thousands of individual users and over 200 B2B customers, including venture capitalists, quantitative funds, exchanges, independent developers, and more.

The company’s ecosystem has a suite of AI-powered Web3 market intelligence solutions. Scopechat, the AI-powered assistant for crypto traders, leverages 0xScope’s Web3 AI Data Layer to provide accurate and comprehensive answers to Web3-related queries.

Scopescan, an on-chain data analytics platform, enables users to glean insights into Web3 addresses and profiles in real-time. Additionally, ScopeAPI allows developers to enrich their apps using 0xScope’s data and AI solutions.

Looking ahead, 0xScope is building a coalition of ecosystem partners to further the development of Web3 AI solutions. This collaborative effort will involve data providers, platform developers, data quality reviewers, node service providers, and data purchasers. To incentivize contributions, 0xScope is developing an economic system powered by crypto tokens.

With the unveiling of 0xScope V2 and the infusion of $5 million in fresh funding, 0xScope aims to mitigate challenges and develop a collaborative ecosystem for a future where AI unlocks the next phase of Web3 growth, creating a symbiotic relationship.

