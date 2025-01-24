Zypher Network Launches ‘Odyssey Campaign’ On Galxe, Allowing Users To Accumulate Loyalty Points For Upcoming Airdrops

In Brief Zypher Network has launched the first phase of the “Zypher Odyssey Campaign” on Galxe Quest featuring Zytron Pioneer Chain to reward early supporters with loyalty points, NFTs, and additional bonuses for completing tasks.

Protocol focused on verifiable data and assets, Zypher Network announced that it has launched the Zypher Odyssey Campaign to reward early supporters with loyalty points, utilizing the Galxe Quest platform designed for Web3 community building. Zypher Odyssey is a multi-phase campaign, with each phase focusing on different aspects of its ecosystem and protocol.

The first phase of the campaign, running from today until February 6th, will spotlight the rollup infrastructure of the Layer 3 network Zytron Pioneer Chain. This phase offers users a fast, secure, and gas-free experience. Participants can earn Odyssey Points by completing various tasks, which unlock further rewards. Additional prizes include a limited-edition, non-tradable collectible non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and extra bonuses throughout the campaign.

Zytron Pioneer is a Layer 3 infrastructure designed for Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP)-powered games. By providing gas-free transactions and cryptographic compile support, it offers an efficient and cost-effective gaming solution for both developers and players, helping to usher in a new era for Web3 gaming.

The Zypher Odyssey Campaign is supported by numerous partners, including Linea, Risc Zero, ZkCloud, Hyperlane, Thirdweb, Particle Network, Celestia, Renzo, EigenLayer, Element, Polyhedra, OKX Wallet, Galxe, Zerobase, Orochi Network, UXUY, Nexus, and Linpuss, all contributing to the campaign’s infrastructure development.

Zypher Network: What Is It?

Zypher Network is advancing the on-chain gaming infrastructure, providing a smooth and efficient user experience on the Linea Mainnet. Through staking assets, users can earn reward points and enjoy a gas-free gaming experience on Zytron Layer 3, powered by a new economic model.

Recently, the platform introduced a 0 Gas Soul Bound Token (SBT), allowing users to engage in seamless gaming on the Zytron network without the concern of gas fees. This innovation enables players to participate, win, and earn rewards without incurring any additional costs for gas, fostering a smooth and cost-effective Web3 gaming experience.

