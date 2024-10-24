en en
Lifestyle News Report Technology
October 24, 2024

Zypher Network Initiates Treasure Ark Campaign, Offering Users To Earn Rewards Via Staking

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 24, 2024 at 8:07 am Updated: October 24, 2024 at 8:07 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 24, 2024 at 8:07 am

In Brief

Zypher Network launched the Treasure Ark campaign, allowing users to stake and earn Reward Points, Linea’s LXP-L, GP, and CR Hero Mystery Boxes.

Zypher Network Initiates Treasure Ark Campaign, Offering Users To Earn Rewards Via Staking

Protocol focused on verifiable data and assets, Zypher Network announced the launch of its Treasure Ark total value locked (TVL) Campaign. This initiative allows users to stake tiered assets and earn rewards such as Reward Points, Linea’s LXP-L, GP, and CR Hero Mystery Boxes while experiencing gasless on-chain gaming.

The “Treasure Ark” campaign is centered around four main elements: Staking, Ranking, Strategy, and Collaboration. Participants can grow their assets through staking, compete in ranking contests to showcase their skills, and participate in team leaderboards to earn reward points. The campaign runs until January 16th, with additional time-limited events offering more challenges and rewards throughout the period.

In order to participate, users are encouraged to enter a 5-digit invitation code or access the Treasure Ark page via an invitation link. They will need to connect their wallet, follow Zypher Network on social media platform X to check initial reward points, and stake 0.01 ETH, WETH, wstETH, ezETH, STONE, or weETH on Linea to activate their account. Once activated, users can choose an avatar and engage in the Treasure Ark.

In the campaign, participants can earn rewards through multiple methods. To start, players can connect their active social media accounts and wallet addresses and gain initial reward points. These points are calculated based on factors such as the number of followers on X, the ETH balance in the wallet, and gas consumption.

Users can also stake bridged assets—such as ETH, WETH, wstETH, ezETH, STONE, and weETH—into Zypher Network’s restaking contracts on the Linea mainnet. Reward points and Linea LXP will be earned based on the amount of tokens staked and the staking duration.

Additionally, users can invite friends to join the campaign, earning commission on the reward points their invitees generate. A 20% bonus is earned on points from direct invitees, while a 10% bonus is earned on points from second-level invitees. Participants can also achieve team goals to unlock extra reward point cards, with rewards based on the total ETH staked by the group.

Zypher Network: What Is It?

Zypher Network is innovating on-chain gaming infrastructure, offering a seamless user experience on the Linea Mainnet. By staking assets, users can accumulate reward points and access a zero-gas gaming experience on Zytron L3, driven by a new economic model.

Recently, the platform introduced its new casual game, Big Whale, on the messaging application Telegram. The game revolves around the theme of growing a “Big Whale,” where players merge identical elements to progressively increase the whale’s size and unlock new content. Players can also earn airdrop points by completing in-game tasks.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.