Zulu Network Launches Zulu Testnet Beta, Introducing Updates To Zulu Bridge Smart Contract And Network Transaction Fees

In Brief Zulu Network launches its Zulu Testnet Beta, introducing optimized overall performance and interface for the platform.

Bitcoin Layer 2 platform Zulu Network (ZULU) announced that its Zulu Testnet Beta has been officially launched.

The key updates in the new testnet feature enhancements to the Zulu Bridge smart contract, focusing on improved security and user experience. Additionally, Zulu blockchain transaction fees can now be paid using various tokens, including BTC and ZULU tokens. Moreover, the overall performance and interface of the platform have been optimized.

The Zulu Testnet Beta offers enhanced scalability, facilitating more efficient transactions. It also supports decentralized smart contracts, which is crucial for the development of new decentralized applications (dApps) and Bitcoin-based financial services. In addition, the updates to Zulu Bridge and Paymaster enhance cross-chain interactions and asset transfers, ensuring greater interoperability.

Furthermore, the platform intends to provide forthcoming updates regarding its point system in the near future.

Zulu Network Expands Capabilities Through Strategic Partnerships With Orbiter Finance And Owlto Finance

Zulu Network represents a pioneering Bitcoin Layer 2 network, utilizing dual-layer architecture. This structure includes ZuluPrime as the primary layer and ZuluNexus as the secondary layer, designed to enhance the capabilities of the Bitcoin blockchain.

ZuluPrime boasts an EVM-compatibility, addressing scaling and BitFi needs, whereas ZuluNexus incorporates UTXO programmability, providing a unique solution for Bitcoin-native innovation that emphasizes cost-effectiveness, speed, extensibility, and programmability. The project also introduces innovative features such as a decentralized bridge and a combined Proof-of-Stake (PoS)/Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining design.

Recently, Zulu Network collaborated with a cross-rollup bridge, Orbiter Finance, to access decentralized data communication services. This partnership also aims to extend Orbiter Finance’s services into the Bitcoin ecosystem, broadening its global reach. Additionally, Zulu Network has joined forces with an interoperability protocol, Owlto Finance, to boost its Bitcoin interoperability capabilities and aid Owlto Finance in expanding Bitcoin’s presence and reaching an international audience.

