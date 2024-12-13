ZKsync’s 2025 Roadmap: Simplified Developer And User Experience, With Native Interoperability Planned

In Brief ZKsync revealed its 2025 roadmap, building on 2024’s progress, with key goals to simplify the developer experience, enable a Web2-like user experience, and connect public and private chains.

Developers behind Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution ZKsync revealed their roadmap for 2025. Building on the advancements made in 2024, the ZKsync strategy outlines key practical goals for the ZK Stack in the coming year.

In 2025, ZKsync plans to streamline the developer experience by introducing features such as Bytecode Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) equivalence, LLVM tooling, and a VS Code debugger. Additionally, the platform aims to offer a Web2-like user experience with a performance target of 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) at a cost of $0.0001 per transaction and ensuring security at Stage 1 with decentralized sequencing and proving. ZKsync will also introduce a powerful smart wallet software development kit (SDK) for both web and mobile platforms, along with private validium. The roadmap further includes plans to connect public and private zero-knowledge (ZK) chains, enabling native interoperability with fast cross-chain transfers and method calls.

ZKsync’s Key Targets For 2025: Enhancing Developer Experience With EVM Equivalence And Seamless Development

ZKsync has emphasized that its primary focus is achieving EVM equivalence at the bytecode level. With the introduction of Boojum 2.0 and BoojumOS—new proof and operating layers—the platform aims to create an environment that supports all tools traditionally used for Layer 1. In parallel, ZKsync is expanding its advanced LLVM-based Solidity compiler with an EVM-bytecode backend, which is expected to reduce the cost of smart contracts. As the platform evolves, the goal is to introduce a VS Code debugger for EVM, followed by support for Web2 profilers, code coverage analysis, and IDEs for EVM. These enhancements will benefit not just ZKsync developers but also anyone working on EVM-based chains.

In addition to EVM equivalence, BoojumOS paves the way for multi-VM support. This would allow Solidity contracts to interact with Rust-based WASM contracts and other RISC-V-compiled code within the same block. This capability bridges the gap between crypto-native and Web2 development, providing a smoother transition for developers with traditional backgrounds, enabling them to work seamlessly within the ecosystem.

ZK-based architecture has the potential to outperform other Web3 scaling solutions. By using mathematical proofs for security instead of relying on validator consensus, sequencer hardware can scale more aggressively, leading to higher throughput and lower latency. For users, this results in increased transaction volumes and faster response times. The upcoming BoojumVM is targeting 10,000 TPS with a proving cost of approximately $0.0001 per ERC20 transfer by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, ZKsync’s long-term goal is to achieve Stage 2 rollup maturity, but reaching Stage 1 is now a near-term certainty. The final step for Stage 1 involves implementing a forced inclusion mechanism (priority queue) to ensure that all transactions are included on-chain, even if a sequencer attempts to exclude them. This critical improvement enhances the network’s resilience and strengthens the trust in its core security guarantees.

ZKsync is also working to reinvent wallet design by introducing smart accounts, aiming to provide an experience that is seamless, intuitive, and secure, rivaling today’s best Web2 products. This evolution is already underway with the launch of ZKsync Smart Sign-On (SSO), which replaces traditional seed phrases with biometric authentication and streamlines transaction approvals. The goal is to push these advancements further, ensuring both web and mobile interfaces offer a user experience as effortless and familiar as traditional applications.

For large enterprises and Web2 platforms with vast user bases, moving sensitive business logic on-chain can be a challenge. To address this, ZKsync is developing a private validium that will provide chain-level privacy, akin to Web2-style data control. A permissioned set of validators will manage a confidential state, revealing information only when necessary, offering a quick and secure solution for integrating sensitive business logic into the ecosystem.

Furthermore, ZKsync Era, the first ZK chain within the ZKsync network, will play a vital role in supporting the Elastic Network. It will serve as a dynamic hub, facilitating several essential functions such as governance, bridging, infrastructure, liquidity, and capital markets.

ZKsync is a Layer 2 network built to improve the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of transactions on Ethereum by leveraging ZK rollups and ZK proofs.

