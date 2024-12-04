en en
News Report Technology
December 04, 2024

Zerebro Joins Bybit’s ByVotes Platform With 600,000 Token Prize Pool

Published: December 04, 2024 at 4:48 am Updated: December 04, 2024 at 4:49 am
In Brief

Bybit announced the addition of Zerebro’s token to ByVotes and opened the voting process, which is set to conclude at 8:00 AM UTC on December 6th.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced the addition of Zerebro‘s ZEREBRO token to ByVotes, its voting system that allows participants to support project tokens for listing on the Bybit Spot market. The voting process is currently underway and will conclude at 8:00 AM UTC on December 6th.

Users can now cast their votes for the ZEREBRO token, helping determine which projects will be listed on Bybit’s Spot trading platform. Additionally, participants have the chance to share in a 600,000 ZEREBRO prize pool if their selected projects are successfully listed.

Zerebro is an autonomous AI system designed to create, distribute, and analyze content across decentralized and social platforms. Operating without human oversight, Zerebro generates cultural and financial narratives through self-propagating content, blending fiction with reality in a concept known as hyperstition. It engages users across platforms like X, Instagram, Warpcast, and Telegram, sharing high-entropy, hyperstitious content. ZEREBRO is the native token of the project.

How To Get Involved With ByVotes?

In order to get started with ByVotes, users are advised to first deposit funds into their Bybit account. Bybit will take 24 hourly snapshots of participants’ asset holdings each day to calculate their average balance. These snapshots will continue daily throughout the voting event. The more eligible assets a user holds, such as USDT, USDC, USDE, USDD, DAI, and CUSD, the more votes they will receive.

After making a deposit, users can begin voting for their preferred projects during the voting period. They can cast multiple votes for a single project. Once Zerebro reaches the required vote threshold, it will be listed in the Spot Trading Adventure Zone. Additionally, users who participate can receive a token airdrop from ZEREBRO within two weeks of the voting period’s conclusion.

Users can also increase their voting power by inviting friends to participate using a referral code. For every friend who signs up and casts a vote, the user will earn an extra 500 votes to further support their chosen project.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

