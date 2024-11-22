Bybit Supports USDT On Aptos, Offering Users Zero-Fee Withdrawals

In Brief Bybit will support USDT on the Aptos blockchain and participate in the “Gas-Free Carnival Event,” providing users with zero-fee USDT withdrawals.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced its plans to support Tether (USDT) on the Aptos blockchain, aiming to enhance user experience and improve service offerings. Alongside this initiative, Bybit will participate in the Aptos “Gas-Free Carnival Event,” offering users zero withdrawal fees for USDT transactions.

Deposits for USDT-APT are already open, while withdrawals will become available at 10 AM UTC on December 2. The zero-fee withdrawal period will begin simultaneously and remain in effect until further notice, offering users cost-effective access to stablecoin transactions on Aptos.

USDT on Aptos provides high transaction efficiency, characterized by minimal gas fees and fast processing times. This makes it a versatile option for both micro-transactions and large-scale operations. Moreover, USDT is the first major stablecoin introduced within a Move-powered ecosystem, a notable milestone that enhances global accessibility to digital currency and financial tools.

Originally announced earlier this year, the integration leverages Tether’s established reputation alongside Aptos’ high-performance blockchain, built with Move technology. Backed by a quickly growing, non-EVM builder community, this deployment is set to bolster the adoption of Tether’s stablecoin in emerging markets and underserved communities worldwide. The Aptos network ensures reliability, interoperability, and security, further positioning it as a promising platform for digital finance.

Bybit Launches Gold & FX Treasure Hunt Competition With Real Gold Rewards

This cryptocurrency exchange is ranked among the largest globally by trading volume. With a user base exceeding 50 million, the platform serves cryptocurrency investors and traders alike. It offers a suite of features, including a high-speed matching engine, 24/7 customer support, and multilingual assistance, ensuring a seamless experience for its diverse global community.

Recently, Bybit introduced the Gold & FX Treasure Hunt, a unique competition aimed at engaging both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traditional asset traders. This event offers participants an opportunity to win exclusive prizes, including gold bars and coins, while immersing themselves in an innovative trading experience. With Bitcoin’s upward trajectory and gold’s renewed appeal in global markets, the competition provides traders with a platform to capitalize on emerging market trends, blending traditional and digital asset trading in a dynamic way.

