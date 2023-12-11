Yucheng Technology to Integrate Tokenized Funds on Unified Platform

In Brief Yucheng Technology is set to transform the digital finance landscape by integrating tokenized funds and digital Hong Kong dollars.

Hong Kong-listed Yucheng Technology plans to merge tokenized funds and digital Hong Kong dollars onto a single platform.

Co-chief executive Liu Furong highlighted how the maturation of blockchain technology provides substantial growth opportunities for the company, enabling the tokenization of funds and digitization of the Hong Kong dollar concurrently.

Liu Furong emphasized that blockchain’s advent bolsters the evolution of digital Hong Kong dollars, extending their use to various scenarios including payments and investments. This integration promises not only high liquidity but also swift and efficient settlements.

Pilot Program with Hong Kong Monetary Authority

Yucheng Technology’s approach differs from traditional stored-value payment tools, which do not offer interest-earning capabilities. The company’s involvement with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Digital Hong Kong Dollar Pilot Program has led to innovative solutions. These include new methods in payments, fund subscriptions, and the ability to accrue interest on account balances.

This initiative involved recruiting 100 University of Science and Technology students for testing, proving that instant payments and detailed reports improve transparency and stability.

Furthermore, Liu Furong believes blockchain will support the long-term operation of security tokens (STO). This advancement positions Yucheng Technology as a pivotal connector between consumers and suppliers within the blockchain ecosystem.

By merging fund tokenization with Hong Kong dollar digitization, the company avoids the fragmentation seen in traditional financial operations. Liu anticipates this integration will foster partnerships within the banking industry, with the goal of expanding into a global platform and positioning Hong Kong as a leader in financial infrastructure development.

Yucheng Technology holds a No. 9 license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, enabling it to offer asset management services. Liu anticipates that technology will permit the company to delve deeper into funds, STOs, and financial product sales.

Despite currently being in an investment phase, Liu remains optimistic about the future of the company. He anticipates profitability following this period and upon completion of the operational platform.

