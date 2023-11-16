News Report Technology
Monetary Authority of Singapore Announces to Rollout CBDCs by 2024

In Brief

Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) plans to collaborate with local banks on pilot program for issuance and utilization of CBDCs in 2024.

Singapore Plans to Issue CBDCs in 2024

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) plans to collaborate with local banks to initiate a pilot program for the live issuance and utilization of wholesale central bank digital currencies by 2024. As per MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon, the pilot will involve using wholesale CBDCs for domestic payments.

Banks will issue tokenized bank liabilities through the form of claims in balance sheets. Retail customers can subsequently employ these tokenized bank liabilities in transactions with merchants, who will then credit these with the participating banks.

The CBDC will be automatically transferred and credited to the merchant during the transaction.

MAS’s Managing Director Menon supported the adoption of wholesale CBDCs and tokenized bank liabilities, emphasizing their alignment with existing financial and monetary systems in the country.

Nations Around the Globe Explore CBDC’s Potential 

An increasing number of nations are exploring digital versions of their currencies, with several at advanced development, pilot, or launch stages. Approximately 120 countries are currently exploring CBDCs and some, such as India and China, are conducting pilot programs to evaluate its feasibility.

Lately, the leader of the International Monetary Fund has encouraged nations to take a more proactive stance in the development of CBDCs. By embracing a gradual adoption approach of CBDCs, central banks can secure their position in the fiercely competitive landscape of digital currency.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

