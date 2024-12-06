Whale Attracts Over 5M Players Collecting Its Token, Unveiling Plans For Official Launch

In Brief Whale unveils plans for the upcoming token launch, with token distribution already underway through its Wheel of Whales Telegram game.

The team behind The Open Network (TON) blockchain’s all-in-one entertainment platform, Whale, unveiled plans for an upcoming launch of the project’s token. As part of this roadmap, token distribution has already begun through the Wheel of Whales, a play-to-earn Mini App available on the social media platform Telegram.

Launched in March 2023, Whale integrates the excitement of casino gaming and an extensive sportsbook with the benefits of blockchain technology. Within its first two years, the platform has demonstrated strong growth in the iGaming industry while cultivating a vibrant and engaged community. Built on the TON blockchain, Whale ensures a seamless and secure gaming experience, offering features such as multi-currency support, up to 20% daily cashback, the highest return-to-player (RTP) rates, and instant, free withdrawals.

As part of its strategic roadmap, the Whale team introduced the Wheel of Whales, a Telegram-based mini-game that has attracted over 5 million users. This Mini App features a variety of engaging games, simple tasks with rewards, and play-to-earn mechanics. To date, users have collected over 60 billion tokens through the game, highlighting its fast adoption and growing popularity.

Whale Embraces A Unique Approach To Tokenomics

The Whale project has adopted a community-focused strategy for its token launch. Unlike traditional cryptocurrency projects, it has deliberately chosen not to secure funding from venture capital firms through private sales. This approach highlights the team’s dedication to minimizing post-launch sell pressure and mitigating inflationary risks that often arise when stakes are concentrated among large institutional investors.

“We believe that a fair launch is the best way to empower our community,” a company spokesperson explained. “With deflationary mechanisms embedded in the token’s design, we’re confident that we have found the best way to share wealth with the community. Involving VCs would compromise these principles by inflating the target market cap at TGE,” he added.

This approach ensures that everyone has an equal opportunity to collect and claim the highly anticipated tokens. To participate, users simply need to start playing the Wheel of Whales game for free and stay updated by following the project’s X channel for announcements.

With Q1 2025 on the horizon, excitement is growing for the next update to Wheel of Whales, which aims to simplify token-earning mechanisms and broaden its user base. Whale’s emphasis on community-driven growth and transparent tokenomics marks a shift in blockchain gaming and cryptocurrency trends.

By focusing on innovation and prioritizing its users, the team is setting a new standard for fairness and sustainability in the industry. In a competitive blockchain gaming landscape, Whale is demonstrating that by putting the community first, success is achieved, allowing it to rise to the top like a true leader in the space.

