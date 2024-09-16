en en
September 16, 2024

Whale Unveils Stage 2 Of Token Distribution, Offering 10% WHALE Supply

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 16, 2024
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 16, 2024 at 5:00 am

In Brief

Whale released Stage 2 of its token distribution, enabling Wheel of Whales players to earn up to 10% of the total WHALE token supply.

Whale Unveils Stage 2 Of Token Distribution, Offering 10% WHALE Supply

Online casino and sportsbook platform Whale announced the release of Stage 2 of its token distribution. This phase will focus on its Wheel of Whales play-to-earn game, which allows players to earn WHALE tokens through gameplay, enabling players to potentially obtain up to 10% of the total WHALE token supply.

The WHALE token Stage 1 was introduced in August, offering early adopters and active community members a chance to receive tokens via an “invite a friend” initiative. In a short period, more than 200,000 tokens have already been claimed in Stage 1, which is presently ongoing. In comparison to Stage 1, the new stage simplifies the process of generating tokens, as individuals have the option to engage in the game and generate rewards at any time.

“We’re firm believers that everyone should get a piece of the pie,” said the chief executive officer of Whale in a written statement. “That’s why we have designed our tokenomics and airdrops to ensure that all players have the possibility to gain enough tokens and participate in the wealth distribution,” he added.

Listing WHALE Token And Introducing Token Dashboard In 2025

The WHALE token is expected to be listed in the first quarter of 2025. Prior to this date, individuals can utilize their tokens in the Whale ecosystem for various purposes such as gameplay, merchandise stores, jackpots, loot boxes, and more. The upcoming listing will enhance its visibility and accessibility, offering more trading and liquidity opportunities for holders.

A notable part of the roadmap is the introduction of a Token Dashboard. This feature is expected to showcase business performance metrics on a public dashboard, highlighting the utility of the token. Additionally, the platform plans to reinvest 10% of its business profits into a buyback program from the second quarter of the upcoming year.

Whale is available on both messaging application Telegram, and the web, enabling users to engage with The Open Network (TON) and USDT. The platform provides a diverse selection of casino games, including slots, table games, cryptocurrency games, live casino experiences, and sports betting options.

