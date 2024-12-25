en en
December 25, 2024

‘University Of Flocki’ Goes Live, Offering Free Expert-Led Courses To Bridge Knowledge Gap Among Crypto Users

Published: December 25, 2024
In Brief

FLOCKI memecoin has launched its education platform to address the knowledge gap among new crypto users, making blockchain and Web3 more accessible to a broader audience.

Dog-themed memecoin FLOCKI announced the launch of its cryptocurrency education platform aimed at addressing the knowledge gap among new cryptocurrency users, thereby making blockchain and Web3 technology accessible to a wider audience.

The platform is designed to serve both beginners and those looking to enhance their understanding of cryptocurrencies. The “University of Floki” offers expert-led courses covering essential topics such as decentralized finance (DeFi), security, finance, blockchain, smart contracts, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

At its launch, two introductory lessons are available: “Introduction to Blockchain Technology” and “Understanding DeFi Fundamentals.” All initial courses are offered free of charge. The curriculum will continue to expand with the addition of courses and lessons, ranging from the basics of blockchain technology to advanced trading strategies, ultimately providing a comprehensive education on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Additionally, upon course completion, users will have the opportunity to mint an NFT, which they can showcase within their community.

The development team behind FLOCKI emphasizes the project’s commitment to promoting mainstream cryptocurrency adoption through education. The platform aspires to serve as a thorough guide to the cryptocurrency world, featuring instruction from leading industry professionals.

FLOCKI To Continue Development Of “University” In 2025 

According to FLOCKI’s roadmap, the “University of Floki V2” is also planned, which will be introduced at a later date and will be an upgraded version of the platform, offering advanced features and premium, paid courses. Payments for these courses will primarily utilize the FLOKI token.

The upgraded platform will also introduce a referral program, support for fiat payments, NFT-powered certificates, and University Achievements, along with other enhanced functionalities. These additions aim to provide an enhanced and more engaging educational experience for users.

FLOKI, a cryptocurrency inspired by Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, has grown from its meme origins into a comprehensive ecosystem operating on both the Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain (BSC) networks. The project is built on three key pillars: community, utility, and charitable initiatives. FLOKI’s social impact efforts include funding educational projects and schools in underserved regions, reflecting its mission to be a “people’s cryptocurrency” with practical and meaningful applications in the real world.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

