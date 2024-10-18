Uniswap Integrates World Chain, Allowing Users To Swap And Provide Liquidity

In Brief Uniswap integrates World Chain, allowing users to swap on it using Web and Wallet interfaces, as well as provide liquidity through V2 or V3.

Organization behind the decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap, Uniswap Labs announced the integration of the World Chain network, developed by biometric cryptocurrency project, Worldcoin. With this integration, users can now swap on the World Chain using both Uniswap’s Web and Wallet interfaces, as well as provide liquidity through Uniswap’s V2 or V3.

World Chain is a Layer 2 blockchain that operates on Ethereum and is built using the Superchain framework. It aims to deliver fast and cost-effective on-chain experiences, especially for users of World App. A key focus of World Chain is to reserve blockspace for individuals verified with World ID and to offer them a free gas allowance, making transactions more accessible and efficient.

In order to start utilizing Uniswap on the World Chain, users are advised to visit the Uniswap website, click the network selection button, and choose World Chain from the list. Additionally, support for World Chain is now available in the Uniswap wallet, enabling users to swap assets conveniently.

In addition to swapping, users can also provide liquidity on the World Chain via the Uniswap interface in both Uniswap V2 and V3. To do so, users should navigate to the liquidity management section on the exchange’s webpage, select “New Position,” and then choose the token pair they wish to use for liquidity provision.

With this integration, Uniswap Labs expands its DEX to the World Chain, with plans for it to soon feature in the World App’s Mini Apps store.

World Chain is now live on Uniswap pic.twitter.com/QSLFLbuy02 — Uniswap Labs 🦄 (@Uniswap) October 17, 2024

What Are Uniswap V2 And V3?

Uniswap is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol focused on its automated market-making (AMM) DEX, which provides liquidity for the swapping of various cryptocurrency assets. The protocol consists of several immutable, non-upgradable smart contracts, each designed with specific features to support the underlying AMM infrastructure. To date, Uniswap has released three distinct deployments of the protocol—V1, V2, and V3—with a fourth version (V4) anticipated in the future.

Uniswap V2 introduces key features such as direct ERC-20 to ERC-20 token pools, the ability to perform flash swaps, and enhancements to its price oracle mechanism. Uniswap V3, on the other hand, brings Concentrated Liquidity, a flexible fee structure, and further improvements to the price oracle system.

