Ultiverse Introduces Ulti Protocol, Redefining AI-Powered Engagement On Blockchain

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Ulti Protocol is set to reshape the coexistence of AI and blockchain by enabling users to create AI-powered games, deploy agents, and earn rewards from engagement pools.

Web3 platform Ultiverse announced its plans to upgrade to Ulti protocol, aiming to transform the integration of AI and blockchain by enabling users to create AI-powered games, deploy interactive agents, and earn rewards from engagement pools. With all interactions fully on-chain and secure, Ulti Protocol emphasizes user empowerment, allowing creators to maintain control over assets, establish engagement terms, and transparently earn rewards.

Ulti Protocol represents a broader ecosystem for a diverse range of user-driven, AI-powered applications. Its predecessor, Bodhi Protocol, was designed for Web3 gaming. The success of Bodhi Protocol validated several important concepts, such as how on-chain AI can enhance user engagement and how community support can foster sustainable growth. These insights have laid the foundation for Ulti Protocol, expanding its potential beyond gaming.

The transition to Ulti Protocol is driven by factors including Market Validation, Technical Readiness, and Ecosystem Momentum. Bodhi Protocol’s success and the growing demand for AI-driven digital experiences have paved the way for wider adoption. With advanced on-chain AI capabilities and cross-chain infrastructure, Ulti Protocol is now positioned for scalability. Furthermore, strong developer adoption, active community involvement, and an expanding partner network contribute to the protocol’s ongoing growth.

The protocol is built on three foundational layers — Application, Execution, and Settlement — facilitating multi-chain compatibility and scalability for the next generation of decentralized applications.

Users can interact directly with AI-powered tools, create and manage digital assets, and establish engagement pools on the application layer. On the execution layer, smart contracts govern AI agents, games, and reward structures to ensure fairness and security. The settlement layer provides full control over assets and transactions across multiple blockchains.

Ulti Protocol empowers creators to build, interact, and earn in a secure, transparent, and scalable ecosystem.



What makes Ulti Protocol unique?



– AI tools for creating on-chain games, agents & assets

Transparent engagement pools with token rewards

Multi-chain compatibility for… — Ultiverse (@UltiverseDAO) December 1, 2024

Ulti Protocol: Key On-Chain Functions

One of the primary on-chain features of the Ulti Protocol includes AI content minting and ownership. All AI-generated content is minted as on-chain non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or tokens, ensuring that users retain full ownership of their creations. The minting process utilizes Ulti Protocol’s Execution Layer, which stores content on-chain and supports secondary market sales as well as royalty tracking. In addition, Engagement Pools encourage user interactions with AI-generated content, with smart contracts overseeing the distribution of rewards based on user activity. This ensures transparency and security through decentralized, on-chain reward systems.

Furthermore, Ulti Protocol’s cross-chain compatibility allows users to engage with assets across multiple blockchains. The Execution Layer automates operations, such as asset bridging and cross-chain swaps, when necessary. Lastly, Ulti Protocol includes an embedded royalty mechanism within its smart contracts, guaranteeing that creators automatically receive a share of the revenue from content usage and secondary sales. This on-chain functionality ensures transparency and directly compensates creators based on the engagement and popularity of their content.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson