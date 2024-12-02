en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
December 02, 2024

Ultiverse Introduces Ulti Protocol, Redefining AI-Powered Engagement On Blockchain

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 02, 2024 at 5:13 am Updated: December 02, 2024 at 5:13 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 02, 2024 at 5:13 am

In Brief

Ulti Protocol is set to reshape the coexistence of AI and blockchain by enabling users to create AI-powered games, deploy agents, and earn rewards from engagement pools.

Ultiverse Introduces Ulti Protocol, Redefining AI-Powered Engagement On Blockchain

Web3 platform Ultiverse announced its plans to upgrade to Ulti protocol, aiming to transform the integration of AI and blockchain by enabling users to create AI-powered games, deploy interactive agents, and earn rewards from engagement pools. With all interactions fully on-chain and secure, Ulti Protocol emphasizes user empowerment, allowing creators to maintain control over assets, establish engagement terms, and transparently earn rewards.

Ulti Protocol represents a broader ecosystem for a diverse range of user-driven, AI-powered applications. Its predecessor, Bodhi Protocol, was designed for Web3 gaming. The success of Bodhi Protocol validated several important concepts, such as how on-chain AI can enhance user engagement and how community support can foster sustainable growth. These insights have laid the foundation for Ulti Protocol, expanding its potential beyond gaming.

The transition to Ulti Protocol is driven by factors including Market Validation, Technical Readiness, and Ecosystem Momentum. Bodhi Protocol’s success and the growing demand for AI-driven digital experiences have paved the way for wider adoption. With advanced on-chain AI capabilities and cross-chain infrastructure, Ulti Protocol is now positioned for scalability. Furthermore, strong developer adoption, active community involvement, and an expanding partner network contribute to the protocol’s ongoing growth.

The protocol is built on three foundational layers — Application, Execution, and Settlement — facilitating multi-chain compatibility and scalability for the next generation of decentralized applications.

Users can interact directly with AI-powered tools, create and manage digital assets, and establish engagement pools on the application layer. On the execution layer, smart contracts govern AI agents, games, and reward structures to ensure fairness and security. The settlement layer provides full control over assets and transactions across multiple blockchains.

Ulti Protocol: Key On-Chain Functions 

One of the primary on-chain features of the Ulti Protocol includes AI content minting and ownership. All AI-generated content is minted as on-chain non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or tokens, ensuring that users retain full ownership of their creations. The minting process utilizes Ulti Protocol’s Execution Layer, which stores content on-chain and supports secondary market sales as well as royalty tracking. In addition, Engagement Pools encourage user interactions with AI-generated content, with smart contracts overseeing the distribution of rewards based on user activity. This ensures transparency and security through decentralized, on-chain reward systems. 

Furthermore, Ulti Protocol’s cross-chain compatibility allows users to engage with assets across multiple blockchains. The Execution Layer automates operations, such as asset bridging and cross-chain swaps, when necessary. Lastly, Ulti Protocol includes an embedded royalty mechanism within its smart contracts, guaranteeing that creators automatically receive a share of the revenue from content usage and secondary sales. This on-chain functionality ensures transparency and directly compensates creators based on the engagement and popularity of their content.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

zkPass And MYX Finance Launch ‘Devotion Era’ Campaign With MYX, ZKP, USDC, And iPhone 16 Pro Max Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2024

Why Healthcare AI Needs a Cohesive Regulatory Approach to Overcome Legal and Ethical Hurdles in the U.S

by Victoria d'Este
December 02, 2024

Rural and Urban Divide in Internet Access Highlights the Global Digital Gap

by Victoria d'Este
December 02, 2024

Polkadot Blockchain Academy Opens Applications For Advanced Developer Course At Swiss Campus

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

zkPass And MYX Finance Launch ‘Devotion Era’ Campaign With MYX, ZKP, USDC, And iPhone 16 Pro Max Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2024

Polkadot Blockchain Academy Opens Applications For Advanced Developer Course At Swiss Campus

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2024

Orderly Network Enables Solana Users To Trade Seamlessly In Combined EVM Super-Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
December 02, 2024

Past Week in Crypto: Bitcoin Inches Toward $100K, Ethereum Eyes $4K, and Toncoin Gains Institutional Momentum

by Victoria d'Este
December 02, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
zkPass And MYX Finance Launch ‘Devotion Era’ Campaign With MYX, ZKP, USDC, And iPhone 16 Pro Max Rewards
News Report Technology
zkPass And MYX Finance Launch ‘Devotion Era’ Campaign With MYX, ZKP, USDC, And iPhone 16 Pro Max Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
December 2, 2024
Why Healthcare AI Needs a Cohesive Regulatory Approach to Overcome Legal and Ethical Hurdles in the U.S
Opinion Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
Why Healthcare AI Needs a Cohesive Regulatory Approach to Overcome Legal and Ethical Hurdles in the U.S
by Victoria d'Este
December 2, 2024
Rural and Urban Divide in Internet Access Highlights the Global Digital Gap
Opinion Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
Rural and Urban Divide in Internet Access Highlights the Global Digital Gap
by Victoria d'Este
December 2, 2024
Polkadot Blockchain Academy Opens Applications For Advanced Developer Course At Swiss Campus
Education News Report Technology
Polkadot Blockchain Academy Opens Applications For Advanced Developer Course At Swiss Campus
by Alisa Davidson
December 2, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.