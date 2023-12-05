Markets News Report
December 05, 2023

U.S. Crypto Lobbying Expenses Surged Significantly in 2023, Heading Towards Historic High

by
Published: December 05, 2023 at 8:11 am Updated: December 05, 2023 at 8:12 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 05, 2023 at 8:11 am

In Brief

The US crypto industry is set to break its own record for federal lobbying spending in 2023, as firms intensify efforts to repair reputations.

US Crypto Lobbying Spending Soars, Aiming for Record High in 2023

The US cryptocurrency industry is on track to hit a new record in federal lobbying spending in 2023. The surge in lobbying investment comes as firms seek to restore their reputations and promote crypto-friendly legislation, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Crypto companies have spent $18.96 million on lobbying in the first three quarters of 2023, surpassing the $16.1 million spent in the same period in 2022. This increase occurred despite the high-profile collapse of FTX, a former top spender in the sector.

Coinbase led the lobbying efforts, spending $2.16 million, followed by Foris DAX (Crypto.com), the Blockchain Association and Binance Holdings. These companies have been actively engaging with policymakers to shape a regulatory framework favorable to the crypto industry.

“Our goal is to engage directly with policymakers, build relationships and bridge the education gap to build a commonsense regulatory framework,” said Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association, in a statement.

Following scandals like the FTX collapse, crypto companies have been expanding their presence in Washington. Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s former CEO, was a familiar face in Washington before being found guilty of fraud.

The industry has faced growing scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly after lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance. These challenges have fueled the industry’s lobbying efforts.

Crypto firms have been pushing for the SEC’s approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, which could expose Bitcoin to more investors. They also achieved a legislative victory in July when congressional committees passed bills providing clarity for crypto companies.

Despite legislative hurdles, firms like Coinbase continue their lobbying push with more lawmaker meetings. These ongoing efforts reflect the industry’s commitment to shaping a more crypto-friendly legislative and regulatory environment.

As the crypto industry navigates this crucial phase, its increased lobbying efforts signify a strategic attempt to influence policy and regulatory outcomes favorably. The industry’s engagement in US could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital currency regulations and acceptance.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bastion’s COO Caroline Friedman Says “Regulatory Compliance Key to Building Customer Trust”

by Victor Dey
December 04, 2023

MongoDB Integrates Atlas Vector Search with AWS’ Amazon Bedrock to Boost Generative AI Models

by Victor Dey
December 01, 2023

Seraph Studio Launches ARPG Web3 Game ‘SERAPH: In The Darkness’ on Arbitrum One

by Victor Dey
November 30, 2023

ChatGPT Turns One: A Year Marked by Growth and Controversy

by Kumar Gandharv
November 30, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

SoftBank Invests $514 Million in Car Software Firm Cubic Telecom, Acquires 51% Equity Stake

by Alisa Davidson
December 05, 2023

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Investment Turns Profitable After Market Value Rally to $42,000

by Nik Asti
December 05, 2023

Singapore Will Triple AI Expert Count to 15,000 with Local and Foreign Talents

by Alisa Davidson
December 05, 2023

Phoenix Group Surges 50% in Stock Value After $371 Million Abu Dhabi IPO Success

by Nik Asti
December 05, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
SoftBank Invests $514 Million in Car Software Firm Cubic Telecom, Acquires 51% Equity Stake
News Report Technology
SoftBank Invests $514 Million in Car Software Firm Cubic Telecom, Acquires 51% Equity Stake
by Alisa Davidson
December 5, 2023
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Investment Turns Profitable After Market Value Rally to $42,000
Business Markets News Report
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Investment Turns Profitable After Market Value Rally to $42,000
by Nik Asti
December 5, 2023
Singapore Will Triple AI Expert Count to 15,000 with Local and Foreign Talents
News Report Technology
Singapore Will Triple AI Expert Count to 15,000 with Local and Foreign Talents
by Alisa Davidson
December 5, 2023
Phoenix Group Surges 50% in Stock Value After $371 Million Abu Dhabi IPO Success
Markets News Report
Phoenix Group Surges 50% in Stock Value After $371 Million Abu Dhabi IPO Success
by Nik Asti
December 5, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.