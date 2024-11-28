LogX Network Integrates Transak One To Streamline User Access To Retail And Institutional Trading

In Brief Transak integrates Transak One into LogX Network to simplify user access to retail and institutional trading across over 50 blockchain ecosystems.

Web3 payments infrastructure provider Transak announced its partnership with the decentralized perpetuals trading platform LogX Network. The collaboration aims to streamline onboarding and trading by integrating Transak One, a one-step fiat-to-smart contract solution, into the LogX Network. This integration simplifies access for users on a platform built to support both retail and institutional trading across more than 50 blockchain ecosystems.

“Our partnership with LogX Network represents a milestone in simplifying DeFi onboarding,” said Sami Start, CEO of Transak, in a written statement. “By integrating Transak One, we’re enabling seamless fiat-to-smart contract interactions. With this unique capability, users can instantly deposit USDC and access LogX’s high-performance, gasless trading ecosystem without the usual multi-step process. It will be worthwhile to see how our one-of-a-kind product will shape the industry through partners like LogX,” he added.

This collaboration integrates Transak’s user-friendly Transak One solution into LogX’s platform, allowing traders globally to easily purchase and deposit funds directly into smart contracts. This reduces the barriers typically associated with accessing the decentralized derivatives market.

Transak One serves as the exclusive on-ramp on LogX, standing out as the only solution of its kind in the industry.

New Integration To Offer Users Smoother Trading Process

LogX Network positions itself as a “DeFi superapp,” designed to outperform traditional exchanges by offering scalability, gasless trading, and multi-asset support. It features advanced trading functionalities, such as perpetual futures, memecoin trading with instant order matching, leveraged prediction markets offering up to 20x leverage, and trading tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

For LogX users, Transak One streamlines the typical multi-step process of buying ETH, swapping it for USDC, and then depositing USDC into the trading account. With Transak One, users can directly deposit USDC into their trading account via fiat payment methods, eliminating the need for intermediary cryptocurrency transactions.

LogX’s technology stack includes the Arbitrum Orbit Stack, which ensures high scalability, the Avail Network for reliable data availability, and the Hyperlane Network for cross-chain messaging.

With the integration of Transak One as the exclusive on-ramp for LogX, users now experience a smoother trading process. They can purchase cryptocurrencies directly with fiat currencies in just a few clicks, bypassing the complexities of external wallets or exchange transfers.

“With Transak’s industry-first fiat-to-smart contract capabilities, users can onboard instantly and access our gasless, high-performance trading ecosystem,” said Akshit Bordia, Co-founder of LogX Network, in a written statement. “By integrating the best Web3 payments solution, we’re ensuring a smoother entry into DeFi for traders worldwide, delivering on our promise of efficiency, transparency, and scalability,” he added.

New users can quickly purchase cryptocurrency with their local currencies and begin trading on LogX without any delays. With no gas fees involved, the integration provides a centralized exchange-like experience within a decentralized environment.

Transak: What is It?

Transak has established itself as a leading provider of Web3 payments infrastructure. Supporting over 180 countries, it offers local payment options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers. Transak’s compliance-focused approach ensures smooth conversions from fiat to cryptocurrency for users.

In addition to its broad geographic reach, Transak is recognized for its dedication to security and data protection, holding ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC II certifications. It also operates in a regulation-friendly manner, with licenses such as MTL in the USA and registrations with various governments.

