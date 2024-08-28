TON Network Resumes Block Production After Seven-Hour Outage

In Brief The Open Network confirmed that block production has resumed after a recent outage that persisted for over 7 hours.

Community-driven blockchain platform The Open Network (TON) confirmed that block production has resumed after a recent outage that persisted for over 7 hours.

TON ceased producing new blocks at approximately 10:11 PM UTC on Tuesday. The disruption was attributed to an unusual load on the network. According to a post by TON on the social media platform X, several validators faced challenges in clearing the database of old transactions, ultimately resulting in a loss of consensus.

TON Core subsequently called on validators to restart at 4 AM UTC today. The post mentioned that if a sufficient number of validators successfully restarted, consensus could be restored.

Cryptocurrency exchange, Bybit announced that it was temporarily suspending withdrawals and deposits due to the instability caused by TON’s network halting block production. As the halt persisted, Binance also followed suit, temporarily suspending deposits and withdrawals on the network.

Following the network disruption, the TON token dropped to a low of $5.15. At the time of writing, it is trading at $5.33, reflecting a decline of over 0.94% in the past 24 hours, with a slight recovery noted, according to CoinMarketCap data.

TON operates as a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain. To achieve network consensus, block generation, and transaction validation, TON utilizes a Byzantine Fault Tolerance protocol known as “Catchain Consensus.” This protocol is tailored to TON’s unique blockchain architecture, especially its sharding structure.

TON Blockchain Faces Stability Concerns Amid DOGS Airdrop Frenzy

A prolonged halt in block production on a blockchain is a cause for concern as it can undermine network stability, create security vulnerabilities, and result in transaction delays. Although such disruptions are rare, they can happen during periods of intense network activity.

Recently, the Telegram-based memecoin DOGS, built on the TON blockchain, attracted considerable attention in the community after its developers announced plans to enhance the token’s functionality within the Telegram ecosystem. On Monday, DOGS launched an airdrop event, allocating 81.5% of its fixed supply of 550 billion tokens to community members. The previous week, DOGS reported that six million verified users had requested participation in the airdrop.

