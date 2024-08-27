Binance Launches Content Challenge Campaign For Affiliates, Offering A Share Of 95,000 USDC In Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance launched new campaign for affiliates, allowing participants to generate up to 5,500 USDC each by taking part in content challenges.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance introduced a new promotion campaign for its Binance Affiliates. The campaign includes Content Challenges that allow participants to generate up to 5,500 USDC each. Additionally, those who qualify can distribute 100 USDC in Trading Fee Rebate Vouchers to each new referral registering with the exchange when the activity concludes. The campaign is currently active and is scheduled to end at 23:59 UTC on September 30th.

In order to take part, individuals must first register as a Binance Affiliate and have at least 10,000 subscribers on any social media platform. Once these requirements are met, participants should sign up for the activity. The exchange will subsequently assess the applications and reach out to those who qualify using the contact details associated with their accounts. Accepted participants can then create and share unique content for a minimum of one of the challenges.

Binance To Assess Content Based On Quality, Creativity, And Popularity

Content will be assessed based on its quality as well as creativity, with maximum incentives of 1,500 USDC granted for this category. Additionally, its popularity will be determined by the quantity of impressions it gets over the course of the outlined period. Participants with more eligible submissions can earn higher rewards, with 3,000 USDC for content that achieves over 100,000 views on YouTube or 250,000 views on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube Shorts. Participants can also earn 1,000 USDC in accordance with the quantity of new referrals they generate during the campaign.

Binance is among the major cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling transactions with over 350 cryptocurrencies and digital tokens. The platform is noted for its competitive transaction fees and strong liquidity options, serving a wide range of users.

Recently, Binance Pay, its payment solution, announced its support for Cardano’s ADA payments for merchants. This integration facilitates instant settlements and is accessible to more than 30 million users worldwide.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson